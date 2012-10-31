GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.03 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.28 percent. * The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. * Asian shares rose and the yen was pressured on Wednesday, as risk appetite recovered slightly after European equities and the euro firmed overnight. FACTORS TO WATCH * April-Sept fiscal deficit (1030 GMT) * RBI post-policy conference call with analysts (0900 GMT) * Earnings on Wednesday: Power Grid Corporation of India , Titan Industries, Bharat Forge, Financial Technologies * India will release infrastructure data covering eight sectors for September (Tentative) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL * HSBC is restructuring the consumer banking and wealth management business of its India operations, a top executive told ET, said Gannesh Bharadwaj, head of retail banking and wealth management at HSBC India. (Economic Times) here * IDBI Bank's July-September net profit fell 6.2 percent to 4.84 billion rupees from a year ago while net interest income for the quarter dropped 41.1 percent to 12.5 billion rupees from 21.22 billion rupees a year ago. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Coal India has awarded the exploration contract for its Mozambique coal blocks to Tribeni Minerals Mozambique and will invest about $80 million for the exploration, an unnamed senior executive of the miner told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * Most institutional shareholders of Jindal Steel and Power Limited have voted against a resolution authorising the chairman and managing director to revise the remuneration of wholetime directors, according to an exchange filing. (Business Standard) here * Welspun Corp Ltd said it has completed a buyback of foreign currency convertible bonds worth $44.1 million. (Economic Times) here * India's Chennai port on the country's southeast coast has stopped cargo operations after a cyclone warning, a port official said on Tuesday. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE/CONSTRUCTION * Lanco Infratech Ltd's talks to sell stakes in its power-generating businesses to Macquarie Group have broken down, a person aware of the development said, according to business newspaper Mint. However, Lanco denied the breakdown, Mint reported. "The dialogue with Macquarie Group is continuing, but it hasn't come to an agreement," chief operating officer T. Adi Babu said. "We haven't called that off. We haven't come to an understanding." Spokespersons for Macquarie declined to comment, according to Mint. (Mint) link.reuters.com/saw63t * Petron Engineering's July-September net profit fell 95.8 percent to 3.9 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) will invest some 4.1 billion rupees in the airport companies of Mumbai and New Delhi, two officials said on the condition of anonymity. (Mint) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki expects sales growth to accelerate in the months ahead helped by the launch of new vehicles, after it posted a fifth straight quarterly profit decline. (Reuters) * A section of employees at the Indian plant of Hyundai Motor's manufacturing facility near Chennai went on a brief flash strike on Tuesday, partially affecting the production for little over an hour, the company said. (Economic Times) here * The anti-monopoly regulator Competition Commission of India has found no evidence of cartelisation in the tyre industry, dismissing a complaint filed by the All India Tyre Dealers' Federation. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Glenmark Pharma's July-September net profit almost tripled to 1.57 billion rupees from 565.8 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) IT * Satyam Computer Services Ltd, in the process of a merger with parent Tech Mahindra Ltd, met expectations with a 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit, as customers, aiming to cut IT costs, gave it more orders. (Reuters) TELECOMS * Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd, a JV between Sistema and India's Shyam Group, is likely to reduce voice operations in five regions to cut costs and channel resources to its money-spinning data services business, top executives aware of the development told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * The government will invest more than 200 billion rupees over the next few years to strengthen the broadband network in the country, telecom secretary R Chandrasekhar said at a media conference on Tuesday. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * SpiceJet plans to acquire more aircraft, and is aiming to expand capacity in its international network by 15-20 percent in the next two to three years, airline chief executive Neil Mills told reporters. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here MEDIA * The Aditya Birla group may take a majority 51 per cent stake in Living Media, which owns 57.46 per cent in TV Today Network, sources familiar with the developments said, according to Business Standard. Though both Aditya Birla group and Living Media officials denied any such move, insiders said talks were at an advanced stage, the newspaper reported. (Business Standard) here PROPERTY * Global investment firm Xander Group is in talks with Indiabulls Real Estate to buy 35 per cent stake in the latter's arm Indiabulls InfraEstate for around 8 billion rupees, said a person involved in the talks, according to Business Standard. An Indiabulls executive confirmed the news, the newspaper reported, but said, "the due diligence is on. We are a couple of weeks away from concluding the deal." A Xander spokesperson said, "as a policy, Xander does not comment on market speculation." (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing * Brent hovers near $109; recovery eyed post Sandy * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)