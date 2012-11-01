INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.02 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.16 percent. * The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending little changed while the Nasdaq Composite edged lower in a session with slightly less than average volume. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official and private sector manufacturing PMIs confirmed a recovering growth trend, but failed to convince investors the slowdown was bottoming out. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's top automakers' Oct. sales * Earnings: Aban Offshore, BGR Energy Systems , GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Godrej Properties TOP NEWS * India's fiscal deficit during the April-September period rose to 3.37 trillion rupees ($62.6 billion), or 65.6 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reuters) * India's infrastructure sector output grew 5.1 percent in September from a year earlier, higher than an upwardly revised annual growth of 2.3 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reuters) * India's consumer price index for industrial workers was at 9.14 percent in September, lower than an annual rise of 10.31 percent in August, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reuters) * The Reserve Bank of India is considering cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling, Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said on Wednesday, referring to a category of debt that banks must hold until redemption but which can be reshuffled once a year. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Fidelity Growth Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment, has invested $75 million in Indian medical equipment supplier Trivitron Healthcare, both the companies said in a statement. (Reuters) * IDBI Bank on Wednesday slashed interest on home loans by 0.25 percent and the deposit rates in some categories by up to 0.50 percent. (Economic Times) here * Essar Oil is being moved out of the BSE's 100 index and would be replaced by Satyam Computer Services . (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India may import more raw sugar in the current marketing year as mills seek cheap supply in the face of steep price hikes by local cane growers and look to take advantage of high domestic refined sugar prices, industry officials said. (Reuters) * Alstom India's July-September net profit rose 90.9 percent to 545.6 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * German airport company Fraport said it will exit its lone Indian airport investment in GMR-run Delhi International Airport, Kai Zobel, vice-president for global investments at Fraport, told The Economic Times. "We are talking to our JV partner GMR and hopefully we would be able to complete the transaction by the second or third quarter of the next financial year for selling our entire 10 percent stake in DIAL," Zobel was quoted as saying. (Economic Times) here * State-run Airports Authority of India will soon approach the Finance Ministry with a proposal to raise funds through a 30-billion rupees infrastructure bonds to finance modernisation of non-metro airports, AAI chairman V P Agarwal told reporters. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The Telecom Commission (TC), the highest decision-making body of the communications ministry, has recommended that mobile phone companies be allowed to retain either 2.5 MHz of airwaves or give up all spectrum in the 900 MHz band at the time of their licence renewal. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Volkswagen plans to introduce new models in India from its global line-up to revive its fortunes in the country, Arvind Saxena, managing director of Volkswagen's Indian unit's passenger cars business said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Titan Industries' July-September net profit rose 21.6 percent to 1.8 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Tata Global Beverages' July-September net profit rose 54.7 percent to 1.19 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Playboy Enterprises plans to open clubs, cafes and retail stores in India by year end, said Sanjay Gupta, chief executive of PB Lifestyle Ltd, the entity that has won the brand licence to open over 120 Playboy formats. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * The satellite TV broadcast services arm of India's Videocon Group plans to raise between $150 million and $200 million through an initial public offering of shares, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reuters) * Tata Sky, a venture between India's Tata Group and British Sky Broadcasting, is planning an IPO to raise about 20 billion rupees, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told The Economic Times. Tata Sky expects a valuation of 80 billion rupees, these sources were reported as saying. The Economic Times did not name its sources. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/puc73t PROPERTY * U.S.-based real estate development and investment company Portman Holdings is looking to raise up to $300 million (over 16 billion rupees) worth of third-party capital to invest in Indian property markets, said Ambrish Baisiwala, CEO of Portman. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)