GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.3 percent. * U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report. * Asian shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth worldwide. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Monday: Cipla, Reliance Power , Tech Mahindra * India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a 2-day review on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH TOP NEWS * India's economy should expand by 5.5 percent to 6.0 percent this year and growth should then return to 7 percent next year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters on Sunday, and said inflation was at an "unacceptable level". (Reuters) * India's embattled Congress party sought to drum up support for the contentious opening up of the country's vast retail sector to big foreign chains at a mass rally on Sunday, saying supermarkets would help farmers and consumers battling high inflation. (Reuters) * A high-profile tax dispute between the Indian government and British telecoms operator Vodafone Group has made it unlikely that India will sign a foreign investment protection treaty with Canada during a visit this week by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada's top diplomat in India said on Sunday. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Carlyle Group is in advanced negotiations with the promoters of Prizm Payments for a controlling stake in one of India's leading electronic payments service providers, said three people with knowledge of the developments, according to The Economic Times newspaper. here * MCX-SX, India's new stock exchange, will formally launch trading in equity, equity futures and options and other segments once it gets 350 trading members connected to its systems, according to a statement issued on Friday. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Odisha state government has asked leading steel and iron ore companies to pay over 500 billion rupees ($9.30 billion) for alleged illegal and excess mining, the Economic Times reported. link.reuters.com/vuq73t * Reliance Industries Ltd on Saturday said it had never contested the government's right to get the company's spending on the D6 field in the Krishna-Godavari basin audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), but hoped it would not be subjected to a performance audit. (Mint) here * ACC Ltd said October cement shipments rose to 2.04 million tonnes versus 1.97 million tonnes a year ago. (Reuters) * Shree Renuka Sugars swung to a July-Sept net profit of 77 million rupees from a loss of 573 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) * Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals' July-September net profit rose to 11.85 billion rupees from 24 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * A consortium led by Noble Group Ltd is set to walk out of a project to build an iron ore terminal in the state of Orissa as delays in getting environment clearances and tight regulations on mining have escalated costs, reported newspaper Mint, citing three people familiar with the development. here * Crompton Greaves' July-September net profit fell 64 percent to 420.5 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Rural Electrification Corp.'s July-September net profit rose 52.9 percent to 9.54 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) PHARMA * India dealt a fresh blow to the international pharmaceutical industry on Friday as its patents appeal board revoked a patent granted six years ago on Roche's hepatitis C drug Pegasys. (Reuters) * The listing of Biocon unit Syngene International will not happen this financial year, Biocon Chairman and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told news agency Press Trust of India. (PTI via Economic Times) here IT * Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are in discussions with KBC Groupe to buy the India-based offshore information technology arm of the Belgian banking firm, according to people familiar with the talks. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * SEBI has asked the UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya and United Breweries Holding Ltd to submit information on the recent share sale by three of Mallya's companies that led to the promoter holding in UBHL being reduced from 51.5 percent to 43.09 percent, newspaper Business Standard reported. Sources in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) confirmed that no disclosure regarding any stake sale was received by them, while SEBI sources said the regulator might also issue a show cause notice to the promoters of UBHL, according to the report. here * Tobacco cultivation has taken a hit this year in the state of Karnataka due to patchy monsoon, pushing up auction prices, said Tobacco Board of India director of auctions Manju Pillai.(Economic Times) here TELECOM * Videocon has withdrawn its application to participate in the CDMA spectrum auctions, executives with direct knowledge of the development confirmed. (Economic Times) here * Incumbent GSM operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, will get 2G airwaves in the 1800 MHz band, which is considered less efficient than the 900 MHz they currently use for offering second generation (2G) voice and data services. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Volkswagen is undertaking a repositioning for its group brands in India to align with its global practice, which may see Skoda moving down in the pecking order, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI via Economic Times) "It's a question of how different brands are placed against themselves in the market. Skoda has a quite high position (in India)," Volkswagen Group Board Member and Executive Vice President Ulrich Hackenberg said, according to PTI. "In the group, Skoda is little bit positioned under Volkswagen. * The Indian unit of General Motors is aiming to double its annual volumes to 200,000 units in the next one year, with the launch of three new cars including the Sail U-VA hatchback launched on Friday, said Vikas Jain, director of sales at General Motors India, The Economic Times reported. here TRANSPORT * Great Eastern Shipping's July-September net profit rose three fold to 812 million rupees from 273.1 million rupees a year ago. . (Reuters) REAL ESTATE * Sobha Developers' July-September net profit rose 47.8 percent to 501 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * US dollar in favour as market eyes election * Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply * Foreign institutional investor flows ($1 = 53.7550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)