GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.01 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.06 percent. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the U.S. presidential election. * Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday with investors' risk appetite curbed by uncertainty over the outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election and renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push through severe fiscal reforms. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Tuesday: Tata Power, Hindalco , Indian Hotel, Oil India. * India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a 2-day review on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * India's central bank may ease monetary policy as early as January, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday, as price pressures ease in Asia's third-largest economy in the first part of next year on the back of slower growth. (Reuters) * Diageo Plc is set to pick up a 51 percent stake in United Spirits Ltd this week for about $2 billion, according to two UB Group executives and two investment bankers, none of whom wanted to be identified, the Mint newspaper reported. (Mint) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government is planning to raise around 14 billion rupees by selling a 12.15 percent stake in National Aluminum Company Ltd on Friday, as it seeks to urgently revive the stuttering disinvestment programme, two persons familiar with the process said. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Petroleum minister Veerappa Moily said audits of oil and gas blocks are integral to the contractual obligation and KG-D6 operator Reliance Industries Ltd will have to abide by it. (Business Standard) here * Gujarat Gas Co Ltd's July-September net profit rose 23.6 percent to 994.8 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) PHARMA * Cipla Ltd's <CIPL.NS July-September net profit rose 61.8 percent to 5 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd's July-September net profit rose 91.5 percent to 1.52 billion rupees from a year ago.(Reuters) TELECOM * India has been left with no bidders for part of an upcoming cellphone airwaves auction after Tata Teleservices became the second company to drop out of the process. (Reuters) IT * Tech Mahindra Ltd beat expectations with a 23.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit, boosted by increased client spending and a good performance at its unit Satyam Computer Services Ltd. (Reuters) AUTOS * Tata Group and the Montezomolo family of the Fiat Group are looking to revive their Indian joint venture, Fiat India Automobiles, by setting off accumulated losses of 3 billion rupees and restructuring its operations, three company and industry executives with direct knowledge of the development told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * Workers from Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant are planning a hunger strike and other peaceful protests to force the management to take back the 548 employees sacked after this year's July's violence, a union official said. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * Reliance Broadcast Network announced its foray into Australia with the launch of 'Big Magic International' television channel. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro hampered by worries over Greece; Aussie awaits RBA * Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)