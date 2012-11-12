GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.1 percent. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as investors turned their attention from the presidential election to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff. * Asian shares were capped on Monday as investor sentiment was weighed down by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well as Greece's bailout. FACTORS TO WATCH * Sept factory data (around 0530 GMT) * Oct CPI, trade data (around 0530GMT) * India to begin auction of 2G airwaves. * Earnings: DLF, Jaiprakash Associates, Spicejet. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Leading emerging market countries are discussing pooling up to $240 billion in foreign exchange reserves to protect themselves from short-term liquidity pressures, according to documents outlining plans by the five BRICS nations. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Coal India posted a 19 percent rise in second-quarter profits on Friday and said it expects to step up production this year after years of sluggish output. (Reuters) * Tata Steel does not expect an improvement any time soon to weak market conditions that sent it to a surprise quarterly loss, the company said on Friday. (Reuters) * Essar Oil swung to a July-September net profit of 1.05 billion rupees from a loss of 1.66 billion rupees a year ago. (Reuters) * Essel Mining has pulled out of the race to acquire Australia's Northern Iron Ltd, citing variability in production at Sydvaranger iron project of the firm and its impact on costs, The Economic Times reported citing a stock filing from Northern Iron. (Economic Times) here * Power Finance Corp along with Tata Capital will set up a $1 billion private equity fund that would mainly focus on financing for domestic power projects, PFC Chairman and Managing Director Satnam Singh told reporters. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here * Cairn India and its joint venture partners are planning to invest about $100 million to drill a deeper well in the Krishna-Godavari basin, Press Trust of India reported citing unnamed sources. (PTI via Economic Times) here * Lanco Infratech plans to quadruple annual coal production to 16 million tonnes by 2015 from its Griffin mines in Australia, Lanco's Chief Operating Officer of Finance T Adibabu told Press Trust of India. (PTI via Economic Times) here * Steel Authority of India Ltd may buy an equity stake in a new port planned by the Union government at Sagar Island in West Bengal, as the state-owned firm looks to save on logistics costs, two company executives said. (Mint) here INFRASTRUCTURE * Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia has said that most ministries are now largely in support of creating a National Investment Board (NIB) to fast-track approval of projects. (Times of India) here AUTOS * Tata Motors will undertake a three-day closure at its Jamshedpur plant on Nov 12-14, The Economic Times reported. (Economic Times) Confirming the development, a Tata Motors spokesperson said the block closure has been planned to coincide with Diwali, according to the newspaper. "We do not want inventory pile up at the dealers' end and wanted to adjust our production as per demand," the spokesperson said, according to The Economic Times. here RETAIL * Pantaloon Retail and Future Ventures India will demerge their fashion businesses into a new listed unit that will simplify the businesses into three main segments, the two companies said late on Friday. (Reuters) TELECOMS * Bharti Airtel closed its network to incoming text messages from subscribers of two other operators, Aircel and Reliance Communications, the company said. (Economic Times) here * Sistema, which has a joint venture with Shyam Group called Sistema Shyam Teleservices, has said it will not exit the Indian telecom market as it is hopeful of a positive response after challenging a government decision to remove its licenses, SSTL President and CEO Vsevolod Rozanov told Press Trust of India.(Economic Times) here PHARMA * Arvind Remedies Ltd is planning to invest 1.9 billion rupees in its Ayurveda facility in Chennai to manufacture drugs, Arvind's CEO B Arvind Shah told Press Trust of India. (PTI via Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro rises as Greece approves budget law * Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitters * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)