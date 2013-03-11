GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.05 percent. * Asian shares eased but the dollar stayed near multi-year highs against the yen on Monday after surprisingly strong U.S. labour jobs data showed economic recovery there gaining traction. * U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts. FACTORS TO WATCH * Feb trade data (tentative) (0530GMT) * India airwave auction to start, with Sistema Shyam TeleServices expected to be the only bidder * Feb auto sales data (0500 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government is likely to either increase or scrap the foreign direct investment limit in sectors where it is set at less than 100 percent, The Economic Times reported citing an unidentified senior government official. (Economic Times) * India's capital markets regulator will soon ease registration norms for foreign investors, Securities and Exchange Board of India chief U.K. Sinha told reporters on Friday. (Reuters) * SEBI also said on Friday it had halted the settlement of trades related to a steep sell-off in mid-cap shares last month as it investigates potential manipulation. (Reuters) * SEBI has also introduced regulations overseeing the public sale of preference shares and will allow hybrid securities, which has debt and equity components, to be listed on exchanges. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India is set to halt all crude imports from Iran because insurance companies in the country have said refineries processing the oil will no longer be covered due to Western sanctions, the head of refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd said on Friday. (Reuters) * An inter-ministerial panel is likely to decide on Monday the floor price for 12.5 percent stake sale in National Aluminium Co Ltd, Mint reported citing unidentified sources. (Mint) * The Indian government raised $56.84 million by selling some of its shares in state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd on Friday. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * The World Bank has barred Larsen & Toubro Ltd from doing any business with it or on projects funded by it for six months, citing "fraudulent practices" as per the bank's Procurement Guidelines against Fraud and Corruption. (Economic Times) AUTOS * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said it will recall some XUV500 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to replace certain parts, according to a release on Friday. (Mint) * The Amtek Auto Group is close to acquiring Germany's Neumayer Tekfor Group, The Economic Times newspaper reported citing Amtek Group Chairman Arvind Dham.(Economic Times) AIRLINES * The United Nations' aviation watchdog has expressed grave concerns on India's air safety, placing it among the 13 worst-performing nations on this count, according to excerpts of an audit report. (Mint) here RETAIL * Pantaloon Retail Ltd agreed to sell a 22.5 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali SpA as part of a move to pare holdings in unrelated businesses. (Reuters) * Retail executive Kishore Biyani plans to launch a wholesale cash-and-carry chain in a tie-up with Fung Capital, the private equity firm of the Fung family behind Li & Fung Ltd , Rajesh Ranavat, managing director of mergers and acquisition at Fung Management Singapore Pte Ltd, said. (Economic Times) TELECOMS * Tanzania's government is set to start talks to buy back a stake in a state-run telecoms company from the local subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel, gaining full ownership of the telecoms provider, the president's office said on Friday. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)