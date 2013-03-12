GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.1 percent. * Wall Street's record close overnight bolstered most Asian shares on Tuesday as growing confidence in the U.S. economy underpinned investor risk appetite, while the yen slipped to fresh lows on speculation over imminent monetary easing. * Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. FACTORS TO WATCH * Jan industrial output (around 0530 GMT) * Feb CPI (due after IIP) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government is toying with the idea of increasing the foreign investment limit in government and corporate bonds by $10 billion each, taking the overall limit close to $100 billion, The Financial Express reported citing an unidentified finance ministry official. (Financial Express) * Six companies, including ICICI Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, have expressed interest in buying stakes in the firm that will set up the goods and services tax network, Mint reported, citing two unidentified finance ministry officials. (Mint) RETAIL * SEBI has approved Diageo Plc's proposal to acquire a majority stake in United Spirits Ltd for $2 billion but with a key clause that will allow the buyer to sell the assets of the company, subject to shareholder approval, Mint reported citing two persons with direct knowledge of the matter. (Mint) here AUTOS * KKR & Co LP has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Warburg Pincus LLC's majority stake in Alliance Tire Group (ATG), The Economic Times reported citing two independent sources directly involved with the transaction (Economic Times) TELECOM * Micromax Informatics is reviving its initial public offer plans to help its private equity investors to sell a part of their stake, three people with knowledge of the company's plans said. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * Reliance Big Entertainment announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in the gaming division of Funnel Japan and a 51 percent in South Korea's Bluesom Inc. (Economic Times) EDUCATION * Moody's Investors Service downgraded Core Education & Technologies Ltd's ratings from "B1" to "B2", citing concerns about the company's ability to accses capital consistently due to the volatility of its share prices. HEALTH CARE * Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd decided to defer the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds until further notice due to unfavorable market circumstances. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)