GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , fell 0.59 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday with regional factors outweighing positive sentiment from another record Wall Street close. * U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow rising for the ninth straight session to another record, buoyed by surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the U.S. economy is gaining momentum. FACTORS TO WATCH * Feb WPI (Reuters poll: +6.54 pct) (Around 0630 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's stubbornly high inflation must come down to a 4 to 6 percent range, the country's central bank chief said on Wednesday, noting full implementation of this year's budget will have a "softening impact" on price growth. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Indian government is likely to scale back the size of the its planned auction of shares in National Aluminium Co Ltd , two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reuters) TELECOMS * Bahrain Telecommunications Co BSC is discussing a deal to buy a controlling stake in Reliance Globalcom, the enterprise business unit of Reliance Communications Ltd , Times of India reported citing people directly aware of the talks. (Times of India) * India has asked the country's top five telecommunication carriers to pay a combined 18.42 billion rupees ($339 million) in additional fees after a government audit found they had under-reported revenues over two financial years, a minister said, although the companies have disputed the demand. (Reuters) RETAIL * The government does not plan to liberalise foreign direct investment norms in the retail sector, The Economic Times reported, citing a senior government official on the condition of anonymity. (Economic Times) AIRLINES * The head of aircraft finance giant International Lease Finance Corp urged India on Wednesday to release six passenger jets held "hostage" by a bureaucratic dispute after struggling Kingfisher Airlines failed to pay for them. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)