GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , rose 0.24 percent. * Asian shares shrugged off three days of losses on Friday as global risk sentiment was buoyed by new U.S. data overnight suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * The Dow Jones industrial average extended its winning streak to 10 days on Thursday, a string of gains last seen in late 1996, and ended at another record high as investors were encouraged by data showing the labor market's recovery was improving. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will launch a single-day share auction to sell up to 10 percent shares in state-owned National Aluminium Co , floor price for which has been set at 40 rupees a share, as part of the government's divestment programme to cut fiscal deficit. * India's foreign exchange reserves data. (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Reserve Bank of India has begun a probe into allegations that staff at Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd adviced customers on money laundering practices, The Economic Times reported, citing a central bank deputy governor. "We are in touch with banks," the newspaper quoted Deputy Governor Urjit Patel as saying in the sidelines of a conference. "No show-cause notice has been sent as yet," he was also quoted as saying. (The Economic Times) * India's central bank opened the door on Thursday to foreign institutional investors using investments in corporate and government bonds as collateral in the futures and options segment of stock exchanges. (Reuters) * The Indian government stated that companies will be allowed to invest in domestic tax free bonds where the effective rate of returns is greater than the prevailing bank rate, according to a circular from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs seen by Reuters. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The government set the floor price for its planned share sale in National Aluminium Co Ltd on Friday at 40 rupees per share. (Reuters) * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd have bid for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique oil and gas field being offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp and India's Videocon Group, a source directly involved in the matter told Reuters. (Reuters) * Petrol is expected to become cheaper by about 1 rupee a litre from midnight Friday India time as state-run fuel retailers take into account lower global crude prices during the last two weeks, while raising diesel price by 0.50-0.60 rupees a litre, Times of India reported citing unidentified sources. (Times of India) * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd is setting up India's first coal-to-gas plant and world's largest coal-to-liquid plant for 600 billion rupees and plans to have the plant ready by 2019, said Ravi Uppal, managing director of JSPL. (Financial Chronicle) * Separately, Jindal Steel and Power will set up 1,500 MW of greenfield power plants across five African nations, Business Line reported citing an unidentified top company executive. (Business Line) RETAIL * The government is evaluating a proposal to allow up to 49 percent foreign direct investment in the business-to-consumer e-commerce space, The Financial Express reported citing unnamed official sources. (Financial Express) AUTOS * A U.S. district court has upheld a lawsuit filed by the Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's U.S. dealers against the Indian auto maker over its plans to sell a passenger vehicle in the U.S. market, Times of India reported without citing sources. (Times of India) * Volvo AB is planning to focus on the luxury car market in India, and may consider setting up local assembly operations, although no plans has been finalised, The Economic Times reported citing Volvo Auto India Managing Director Tomas Ernberg. (Economic Times) AVIATION * In a damage-control exercise to prevent India's image from being dented in the global market, the civil aviation ministry may issue a guidance to release all Kingfisher Airlines aircraft parked at Indian airports to international leasing companies. (Economic Times) * A day after Air India announced discounted advance purchase fares for 60 days before the travel date, country's second largest airline Jet Airways too jumped the discount bandwagon by announcing a special 60 days purchase for travel across its domestic network. (Economic Times) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)