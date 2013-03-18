GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is down 0.7 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , falls 1.5 percent. * An unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus rattled investor nerves, prompting flight-to-quality buying into gold and the U.S. dollar while sending risk assets from Asian shares to commodities sharply lower. * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the Dow's longest winning streak since 1996 as investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to hold a press conference after his meeting with heads of state-run banks and financial institutions (0600 GMT) * India's government to finalise its first half borrowing calendar for 2013/14 (0930 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * ICICI Bank Ltd has suspended 18 employees pending an inquiry into suspected money laundering, the bank said in a statement on Saturday. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India raised $116 million by selling shares in state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) on Friday, taking the government closer to its fundraising target to reduce the budget deficit. (Reuters) * Indian Oil Corp reduced the retail sale prices for petrol from Saturday by 2 rupees per litre. (Reuters) * Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Engineers India Ltd have shown interest in buying stakes in the 1,550-km natural gas pipeline from South Gujarat to the Odisha coast, Business Standard reported citing company officials. (Business Standard) * Engineers India Ltd (EIL) plans to terminate the 3 billion rupees pipeline contract awarded to Fernas Construction India Pvt. Ltd, a unit of Turkey's Fernas Construction Co for Indian Oil Corp.'s (IOC) Paradip refinery, Mint reported, citing an EIL executive who requested anonymity. (Mint) INFRASTRUCTURE * L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, the infrastructure arm of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is in advanced negotiations to divest up to a 20 percent stake, The Economic Times reported, citing three people familiar with the negotiations. (Economic Times) * Private sector infrastructure companies are likely to be allowed to issue long-term tax-free infrastructure bonds, an official familiar with the developments said. (Business Standard) TELECOMS * Bharti Airtel Ltd could be handed with a "show cause" notice for sharing its 3G airwaves with Vodafone and Idea and be asked to pay 5 billion rupees in penalties, unidentified telecom department officials told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) * India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by a net 2.1 million, or 0.24 percent, in January to 862.62 million, the seventh straight monthly fall, due to a slowdown in gross additions and as carriers continued to disconnect inactive users. (Reuters) AUTOS * Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd will set up its first manufacturing facility in India in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of 15 billion rupees over 5-7 years, The Economic Times reported, citing Isuzu Deputy Managing Director Shigeru Wakabayashi. (Economic Times) DEFENCE * Indian Defence Minister A.K. Antony is leaning toward barring Anglo-Italian helicopter firm AgustaWestland from doing business in the country because of a corruption scandal, but he could be outvoted by cabinet colleagues, several government sources said. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)