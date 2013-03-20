GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , gained 0.08 percent. * Asian shares were range-bound on Wednesday after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits. * The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits. FACTORS TO WATCH * Google Inc Chairman Eric Schmidt visits New Delhi (March 20-21) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's total food subsidy is seen at 1.3 trillion rupees ($23.98 billion) to cover expenditure for its Food Security Bill which aims to expand cheap food provision for the poor, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday. (Reuters) * The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday eased banks' margin requirements for borrowing under its repo window, in a bid to help the lenders tide over the cash crunch. (Reuters) * The RBI on Tuesday also set a limit of 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) for the government's short-term borrowing from the central bank, known as ways and means advances (WMA), for April-September. (Reuters) * The Finance Ministry has proposed offering a strategic controlling stake in IFCI Ltd to an investor, The Economic Times reported citing an unidentified ministry official. (Economic Times) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * BG Group is set to sign a 20-year contract worth as much as $20 billion to provide liquefied natural gas to the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the deal. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)