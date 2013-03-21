GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.33 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.1 percent. * Asian shares inched higher and the dollar steadied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its commitment to a very accommodative monetary stance, with Chinese data helping to soothe sentiment rattled by the Cyprus bailout wrangling. * U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy. FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Governor to meet CEOs of ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Indian government is unlikely to call a snap election despite its biggest ally abruptly quitting the ruling coalition, as it needs time to implement flagship welfare schemes and hopes the economy will improve, government sources said on Wednesday. (Reuters) * India's auction of quotas allowing foreign investors to buy bonds attracted strong demand on Wednesday, easing some of the concerns about whether a recent sell-off in markets would reduce demand for domestic debt. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Indian government will sell 240.4 million shares, or a 5.82 percent stake, in state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd through an auction on March 22, the steel ministry said on Wednesday. (Reuters) * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd's unit ONGC Videsh Ltd has signed a confidentiality agreement for the possible acquisition of a 25-30 percent stake in four blocks in Nigeria from Sterling Energy and Exploration Production Co (SEEPCO), The Economic Times reported, citing a source involved in the negotiations. (Economic Times) here * Manappuram Finance Ltd said it expects a one-time hit that will lead to a October-December loss up to 500 million rupees. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * The 2 trillion rupees restructuring package to bail out debt-ridden state electricity distribution companies has hit a roadblock on multiple fronts and is set to miss its 31 March deadline, Mint reported, citing an unidentified power ministry official. (Mint) RETAIL * The government plans to significantly liberalise foreign direct investment norms for single-brand retail, The Economic Times reported, citing a government official privy to the thinking of the finance ministry. (Economic Times) * Cigarettes and other tobacco products, along with some alcohol and beer beverages are set to get more expensive in the state of Maharashtra, according to the 2013/14 budget announced on Wednesday. AIRLINES * Air India will seek compensation in cash from Boeing for losses caused by the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner, rather than discounts on future purchases, a senior government source said on Wednesday. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)