GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.72 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.95 percent. * The euro and Asian shares rose on Monday after Cyprus did a last-ditch deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout hours before a deadline to avert a financial collapse on the Mediterranean island. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for just the second time this year. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India eases rules for foreign investors in government, corporate bonds (Reuters) * India govt panel proposes unified regulator, separate debt office (Reuters) * RBI's Subbarao: must stake steps against money laundering (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India plans reinsurance fund to cover refiners using Iranian oil (Reuters) * India to unveil shale gas policy within 2 weeks-minister (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * India risks losing Bangladesh, Lanka power projects to China (Mint) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India raises $279 million from SAIL (Reuters) AIRLINES * Overseas flying norms may be eased (Times of India) AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki Ltd to add capacity at Manesar (Business Standard) IT * TCS set to bag 11 billion rupees contract from India Post (Business Line) TELECOMS * India says govt rejects extension of permits in 3 key zones. (Reuters) PHARMA * Generic sales boost likely for Ranbaxy (Business Standard) RETAIL * Reliance Retail rejigs biz into two units (Financial Express) PROPERTY * Single-window clearance likely for realty projects (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)