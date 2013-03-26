GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.49
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is down 0.3 percent.
* Asian shares fell and the euro was capped on
Tuesday as investors contemplated potential flow-on risks from
the Cyprus bailout scheme.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the
developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away
earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a
point away from its record close.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* L&T Finance to buy half of Future Generali
general insurance JV: source - Reuters
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Tamil Nadu government says won't allow GAIL to
lay pipelines on agricultural land - Mint
* Coal India plans venture with S. African
provincial government to secure coal assets - Business Line
* BHEL to use cheaper Chinese gear - Financial
Chronicle
* Suzlon prices $647 mln SBLC-backed 5-year at 5
pct - IFR
* Banks rework loan structure for six Videocon
firms - Mint
RETAIL
* Apple plans to scale up presence in India -
Economic Times
SPIRITS
* Diageo set to launch open offer price for United
Spirits' investors - Business Standard
AIRLINES
* Jet Airways leases out aircraft with staff to
UAE's Etihad - Economic Times
AUTOS
* Honda to launch new 100cc bike in India,
challenge Hero MotoCorp - Economic Times
* Maruti moves to offer buybacks, discounts as
buyers stay elusive - Financial Express
PROPERTY
* KKR, GIC to set up real estate-focused non-banking
financial company - Mint
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)