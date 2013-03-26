GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.49 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.3 percent. * Asian shares fell and the euro was capped on Tuesday as investors contemplated potential flow-on risks from the Cyprus bailout scheme. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point away from its record close. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * L&T Finance to buy half of Future Generali general insurance JV: source - Reuters ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Tamil Nadu government says won't allow GAIL to lay pipelines on agricultural land - Mint * Coal India plans venture with S. African provincial government to secure coal assets - Business Line * BHEL to use cheaper Chinese gear - Financial Chronicle * Suzlon prices $647 mln SBLC-backed 5-year at 5 pct - IFR * Banks rework loan structure for six Videocon firms - Mint RETAIL * Apple plans to scale up presence in India - Economic Times SPIRITS * Diageo set to launch open offer price for United Spirits' investors - Business Standard AIRLINES * Jet Airways leases out aircraft with staff to UAE's Etihad - Economic Times AUTOS * Honda to launch new 100cc bike in India, challenge Hero MotoCorp - Economic Times link.reuters.com/wuq86t * Maruti moves to offer buybacks, discounts as buyers stay elusive - Financial Express link.reuters.com/cyq86t PROPERTY * KKR, GIC to set up real estate-focused non-banking financial company - Mint NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)