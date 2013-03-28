GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.39 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.55 percent. * Asian shares eased and the euro remained under pressure on Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone after a weak debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run on Cyprus's banks when they reopen later in the day. * U.S. stocks rebounded from early declines to close little changed on Wednesday, but investors were still worried about the chance of a run on Cypriot banks and its possible implications for other euro-zone lenders. FACTORS TO WATCH * India October-December current account, balance of payments (1130 GMT) * India April-February fiscal deficit INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India cbank to provide additional liquidity measures at fiscal year-end - Reuters * India regulator asks Sahara head to provide asset details - Reuters * BRICS agree to $100 bln reserve fund - Economic Times ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Cabinet may take up coal price pooling in 2 weeks -Financial Express * GMR Energy's Homeland Energy Group divests stake in 2 coal blocks for $50 million - Economic Times IT * Cognizant may buy Belgian BPO ValueSource Tech - Economic Times *HCL Tech wins $100-mn contract from Ford - Business Standard TELECOMS * Micromax wants deal with Ericsson over patent row - Economic Times link.reuters.com/zec96t AUTOS * Fiat bets on SUVs and sporty cars in India reboot - Reuters MEDIA * Prime Focus to bid for Hollywood company Rhythm & Hues - Economic Times NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)