GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.39
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is down 0.55 percent.
* Asian shares eased and the euro remained under
pressure on Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone
after a weak debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run
on Cyprus's banks when they reopen later in the day.
* U.S. stocks rebounded from early declines to close little
changed on Wednesday, but investors were still worried about the
chance of a run on Cypriot banks and its possible implications
for other euro-zone lenders.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India October-December current account, balance of
payments (1130 GMT)
* India April-February fiscal deficit
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* India cbank to provide additional liquidity measures at
fiscal year-end - Reuters
* India regulator asks Sahara head to provide asset details
- Reuters
* BRICS agree to $100 bln reserve fund - Economic Times
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Cabinet may take up coal price pooling in 2 weeks
-Financial Express
* GMR Energy's Homeland Energy Group divests stake in 2 coal
blocks for $50 million - Economic Times
IT
* Cognizant may buy Belgian BPO ValueSource Tech -
Economic Times
*HCL Tech wins $100-mn contract from Ford -
Business Standard
TELECOMS
* Micromax wants deal with Ericsson over patent
row - Economic Times
AUTOS
* Fiat bets on SUVs and sporty cars in India reboot -
Reuters
MEDIA
* Prime Focus to bid for Hollywood company Rhythm
& Hues - Economic Times
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)