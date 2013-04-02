April 2 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.27 percent.

* Asian shares inched higher and the dollar was pressured with investors growing cautious ahead of new indicators that could flag slowing U.S. economic momentum.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday in one of the lightest volume days of the year, pulling back after the S&P 500's record closing high last week and after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Honda Motor's Indian unit for cars holds a press conference in New Delhi to announce what is expected to be news on a long-delayed second manufacturing plant in the country.

* The Supreme Court will likely hear a case on Sterlite Industries' Tuticorin plant in a southern Indian state. This is regarding an older case, which the company is fighting in the top court against the Madras high court's order to close the plant on environmental concerns. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tata Motors March vehicle sales fall 27.6 pct - Reuters India's Hero MotoCorp March sales down 11.35 pct - Reuters L&T gives up on premium pricing to edge out rivals - Economic Times link.reuters.com/bup96t Samsung India gets tax notice for assessment year 2006-07 - Mint link.reuters.com/cup96t European Union sets tough conditions for IPRs under FTA - Mint link.reuters.com/dup96t AirAsia offers two million cheap tickets to South East Asian cities - Economic Times link.reuters.com/hup96t TPG keen to sell balance 10 pct in Shriram Transport Finance - Economic Times link.reuters.com/jup96t Delhi airport may slash user charges next year - Mint link.reuters.com/mup96t India IVRCL to sell stakes in 3 road projects in south India - Reuters India's IOC cuts petrol prices from Tuesday - Reuters India's Feb coal imports up 9.62 pct at 9.65 mln tonnes -govt sources - Reuters UB Files Petition to Stop SBI from Selling USL Shares - Economic Times link.reuters.com/fup96t GAIL inks deal with US firm for LNG liquefaction terminal - Business Line link.reuters.com/gup96t

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiles by Manoj Rawal)