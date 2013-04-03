April 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.5 percent.

* Asian shares were effectively flat in Wednesday morning trade, cautiously marking time before key U.S. jobs data and news from central bank policy meetings in Japan and Europe later in the week.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector after a government decision on payment rates, while factory orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian Prime minister Manmohan Singh will speak at the annual meeting of industry chamber CII in New Delhi. (0530 GMT)

* India Services PMI for March. (0600 GMT)

India's Ambani brothers move past feud with telecom pact - Reuters Zuari Fertilisers picks 10 pct in Mallya's Mangalore Chemicals, majority of it from SBI - Business Line link.reuters.com/duv96t Kingfisher lenders free to sell pledged UB shares: HC - Mint link.reuters.com/fuv96t Merck unit sues India's Glenmark over diabetes drug - Reuters Coal Ministry refuses additional coal linkages to 11 pvt power projects - Financial Express link.reuters.com/guv96t ONGC foreign arm - OVL to raise $1 bln via bonds to fund Azeri acquisition - Business Line link.reuters.com/huv96t Redington India says assessing officer proposing to bring tax of 1.38 bln rupees - Reuters India's Kingfisher pays staff salaries for June, July 2012 - spokesman - Reuters Gujarat govt buys shares of Gujarat Alkalies take on Gujarat Samachar's aggressive intentions - Economic Times link.reuters.com/juv96t World bank ex-chief's James Wolfensohn firm to buy into NSE - Economic Times link.reuters.com/kuv96t Green Infra to raise 5 bln rupees from Piramal Enterprises - Mint link.reuters.com/muv96t

