April 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.6
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
was down 0.5 percent.
* Asian shares were effectively flat in Wednesday morning
trade, cautiously marking time before key U.S. jobs data and
news from central bank policy meetings in Japan and Europe later
in the week.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector
after a government decision on payment rates, while factory
orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian Prime minister Manmohan Singh will speak at the
annual meeting of industry chamber CII in New Delhi. (0530 GMT)
* India Services PMI for March. (0600 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India's Ambani brothers move past feud with telecom pact -
Reuters
Zuari Fertilisers picks 10 pct in Mallya's Mangalore Chemicals,
majority of it from SBI - Business Line
link.reuters.com/duv96t
Kingfisher lenders free to sell pledged UB shares: HC - Mint
link.reuters.com/fuv96t
Merck unit sues India's Glenmark over diabetes drug - Reuters
Coal Ministry refuses additional coal linkages to 11 pvt power
projects - Financial Express
link.reuters.com/guv96t
ONGC foreign arm - OVL to raise $1 bln via bonds to fund Azeri
acquisition - Business Line
link.reuters.com/huv96t
Redington India says assessing officer proposing to bring tax of
1.38 bln rupees - Reuters
India's Kingfisher pays staff salaries for June, July 2012 -
spokesman - Reuters
Gujarat govt buys shares of Gujarat Alkalies take on Gujarat
Samachar's aggressive intentions - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/juv96t
World bank ex-chief's James Wolfensohn firm to buy into NSE -
Economic Times
link.reuters.com/kuv96t
Green Infra to raise 5 bln rupees from Piramal Enterprises -
Mint
link.reuters.com/muv96t
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)