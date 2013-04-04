April 4 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.6 percent. * Investors nervously watched developments in the Korean Peninsula on Thursday while Asian stocks fell after weak data stoked concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week will signal slowing U.S. growth. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index posting its biggest daily decline in more than a month, after a weaker-than-expected survey of private employers raised concerns about the strength of the economy.

FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Governor meets bankers ahead of annual policy review on May 3. * Diversified Indian company Piramal Enterprises Ltd will announce a business development in its over-the-counter drugs business.(0700 GMT)

India's largest copper smelter declares force majeure - Reuters RIL draws bank blueprint, sounds out Vikram Pandit - Financial Chronicle link.reuters.com/pac27t Amnesty, sops of 30 bn rupees likely in Foreign Trade Policy - Business Standard link.reuters.com/mac27t Finance ministry mulls the option of starting 400 bln rupees divestment programme with share buyback - Economic Times link.reuters.com/kac27t Future Group, CEOs JV buy majority stake in office supplies firm Staples - Economic Times link.reuters.com/jac27t India plans reinsurance pool to cover refiners handling Iran oil- Reuters NTPC not to sign FSAs with Coal India over coal quality - PTI in Financial Chronicle link.reuters.com/gac27t Govt considers increasing FDI limit to 49 pct in defence sector says Anand Sharma - Mint link.reuters.com/fac27t Maruti's first Gujarat site faces land hurdle - Business Standard link.reuters.com/dac27t Qatar's Hassad Food buys majority stake in Indian firm - Mint link.reuters.com/bac27t After AI bonds, EPFO may come to the rescue of three more PSUs - Business Standard link.reuters.com/zyb27t Land acquisition Bill: all-party meet on 9 April - Mint link.reuters.com/xyb27t Telecom EGoM to meet for spectrum pricing policy next week - Financial Express link.reuters.com/wyb27t

