April 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 1.1 percent. * Japanese equities soared and the yen hit a 3-1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan's unprecedented monetary expansion, but Asian shares eased ahead of U.S. jobs data amid rising concern over the American economy.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains.

FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds in the first auction of the fiscal year. * India forex reserves, bank lending data.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Indian state to challenge Adani tariff ruling - Reuters India removes sugar curbs to clip output swings - Reuters India likely to issue first inflation-indexed bonds in April-sources - India FY13 fiscal gap lower at 5 pct of GDP vs revised estimate - sources - Eastern, Northern grids face blackout as CIL cuts off coal supply to NTPC - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qej27t) India to relook at 82 bilateral treaties as foreign investors invoke global arbitration - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rej27t) Tatas move Delhi High Court to delay auction of Taj Mahal hotel - Economic Times Indian (link.reuters.com/sej27t) Piramal Group might sell Vodafone stake this year - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tej27t) Banks seeking 50 bps CRR cut at RBI policy on May 3 - Bank of Baroda - Reuters Vodafone hopeful of solution in India tax dispute -unit chairman - Reuters Hindustan Unilever says to buy remaining 74 pct stake in Aquagel Chemicals - India banks' credit to industry slows in Feb - cbank India's Essar Oil exits CDR mechanism US aircraft maker Textron eyes India's defence space - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vej27t) Ashok Leyland-Nissan plan new LCVs - Times of India (link.reuters.com/wej27t) Axis Bank raises select deposit rates by 30 bps - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xej27t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)