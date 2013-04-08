April 8 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.42 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.37 percent.

* The yen tumbled broadly and Japanese stocks soared on Monday, reflecting high expectations for the Bank of Japan's ambitious stimulus drive, but U.S. weak jobs data weighed on other assets.

* U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meets bankers in Mumbai and investors in Chennai.

* The Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition by billionaire Sunil Mittal, chairman of the country's top mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel Ltd, seeking to overturn a lower court order that asked him to appear before the court in a spectrum allocation corruption case

* TVS Motor Co Ltd, India's fourth-biggest motorcycle company by sales holds a press conference in Chennai on Monday, where it is expected to announce a long awaited technology sharing agreement with the motorcycle division of Germany's BMW. (1500 GMT)

* India central bank governor to meet economists, economic editors for a pre-policy consultation. (0630 GMT)

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, India's top power equipment maker, will post its provisional fourth quarter results. (0745 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DoT may invoke guarantees given by Airtel, writes to banks - PTI in The Hindu link.reuters.com/kyq27t Karnataka iron ore output seen reaching 30 mln T - Reuters India's Idea Cellular and unit served $710 mln tax demand-media - Reuters Reliance communications to sell arm to Batelco for 60 bn rupees; more deals in the offing - Times of India link.reuters.com/myq27t Coal India shelves 36 projects in Maharashtra - Economic Times link.reuters.com/pyq27t Iridium to re-enter India with domestic partners; may partner BSNL, MTNL - Business Standard link.reuters.com/qyq27t Indian bank loans up 14.1 pct y/y in two weeks to March 22 - cbank - Reuters KKR to shell out $650 million to buy 90 pct stake in Alliance Tire - Economic Times link.reuters.com/ryq27t Apollo Tyres plans Greenfield plant in Thailand or Indonesia - Economic Times link.reuters.com/syq27t Bilcare tech plans to sell up to 20 pct stake-sources - Economic Times link.reuters.com/tyq27t Chennai Petroleum's 33.5 bn rupees expansion plan gets green nod - Business Standard link.reuters.com/vyq27t (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)