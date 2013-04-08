April 8 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.42
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
was down 0.37 percent.
* The yen tumbled broadly and Japanese stocks soared on
Monday, reflecting high expectations for the Bank of Japan's
ambitious stimulus drive, but U.S. weak jobs data weighed on
other assets.
* U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses
on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined
confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meets bankers in
Mumbai and investors in Chennai.
* The Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition by
billionaire Sunil Mittal, chairman of the country's top mobile
phone operator Bharti Airtel Ltd, seeking to overturn
a lower court order that asked him to appear before the court in
a spectrum allocation corruption case
* TVS Motor Co Ltd, India's fourth-biggest
motorcycle company by sales holds a press conference in Chennai
on Monday, where it is expected to announce a long awaited
technology sharing agreement with the motorcycle division of
Germany's BMW. (1500 GMT)
* India central bank governor to meet economists, economic
editors for a pre-policy consultation. (0630 GMT)
* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, India's top power
equipment maker, will post its provisional fourth quarter
results. (0745 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
DoT may invoke guarantees given by Airtel, writes to banks - PTI
in The Hindu
Karnataka iron ore output seen reaching 30 mln T - Reuters
India's Idea Cellular and unit served $710 mln tax demand-media
- Reuters
Reliance communications to sell arm to Batelco for 60 bn rupees;
more deals in the offing - Times of India
Coal India shelves 36 projects in Maharashtra - Economic Times
Iridium to re-enter India with domestic partners; may partner
BSNL, MTNL - Business Standard
Indian bank loans up 14.1 pct y/y in two weeks to March 22 -
cbank - Reuters
KKR to shell out $650 million to buy 90 pct stake in Alliance
Tire - Economic Times
Apollo Tyres plans Greenfield plant in Thailand or Indonesia -
Economic Times
Bilcare tech plans to sell up to 20 pct stake-sources - Economic
Times
Chennai Petroleum's 33.5 bn rupees expansion plan gets green nod
- Business Standard
