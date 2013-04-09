April 9 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.4
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
was up 0.82 percent.
* Singapore Exchange earlier delayed the start of
trading on its derivatives market due to technical problems, the
bourse said on Tuesday.
* The yen fell to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, pressured
by the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflationary campaign, while
Asian equities looked for support from a solid start to the U.S.
quarterly earnings season.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as
investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show
modest growth despite concerns about the economy's health.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal will hear
a case over the closure of Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd's
copper smelter in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Maruti may follow Tatas, Mahindras with S Africa plant -
Financial Express
NTPC relents, says yes to joint sampling with Coal India -
Financial Express
Emerging market equity funds move money from India, BRICs to US
& Japan - Economic Times
Aditya Birla Nuvo to sell carbon black business to group firm
for 14.51 bn rupees - PTI in Economic Times
Maharashtra Seamless board approves buy-back of equity shares -
RIL-BP, Torrent Power, GAIL, Petronet in race for 25 pct in
Mundra LNG terminal - Mint
Coal imports: Adani, Tata, Essar, JSW face 25 bn rupees duty
evasion charges - Economic Times
Indian FY13 commodity turnover falls for first time since
inception -
REUTERS SUMMIT-Ecobank signs deal to partner with India's ICICI
-
ADB cuts India 2013 growth forecast to 0.6 pct - Reuters
ABB India to invest $100 million annually despite slump -
Economic Times
Cabinet nod to PSU Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) proposal likely
soon - PTI in Economic Times
Canada to probe 'job losses' at its largest bank due to iGate
outsourcing deal - Business Standard
State oil firms to purchase ethanol at market rates - Economic
Times
NBFCs under lens for margin funding - Financial Chronicle
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)