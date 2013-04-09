April 9 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.4 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.82 percent.

* Singapore Exchange earlier delayed the start of trading on its derivatives market due to technical problems, the bourse said on Tuesday.

* The yen fell to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, pressured by the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflationary campaign, while Asian equities looked for support from a solid start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season.

* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show modest growth despite concerns about the economy's health.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal will hear a case over the closure of Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd's copper smelter in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Maruti may follow Tatas, Mahindras with S Africa plant - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/nyw27t) NTPC relents, says yes to joint sampling with Coal India - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pyw27t) Emerging market equity funds move money from India, BRICs to US & Japan - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qyw27t) Aditya Birla Nuvo to sell carbon black business to group firm for 14.51 bn rupees - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ryw27t) Maharashtra Seamless board approves buy-back of equity shares - RIL-BP, Torrent Power, GAIL, Petronet in race for 25 pct in Mundra LNG terminal - Mint (link.reuters.com/tyw27t) Coal imports: Adani, Tata, Essar, JSW face 25 bn rupees duty evasion charges - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyw27t) Indian FY13 commodity turnover falls for first time since inception - REUTERS SUMMIT-Ecobank signs deal to partner with India's ICICI - ADB cuts India 2013 growth forecast to 0.6 pct - Reuters ABB India to invest $100 million annually despite slump - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyw27t) Cabinet nod to PSU Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) proposal likely soon - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xyw27t) Canada to probe 'job losses' at its largest bank due to iGate outsourcing deal - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zyw27t) State oil firms to purchase ethanol at market rates - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bax27t) NBFCs under lens for margin funding - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/cax27t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)