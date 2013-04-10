April 10 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.55 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.37 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a strong session on Wall Street overnight while the yen remained under pressure, with tensions on the Korean peninsula seen capping gains for riskier assets. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at a record high on a rally in cyclical shares and as earnings season started to heat up.

FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release the country's merchandise trade data for March, which will also show the numbers for the full fiscal year between April 2012 and March 2013. (0730 GMT) * India FY13 car sales data (0600 GMT) * Embattled Sahara boss Subarata Roy is due to appear for a hearing at market regulator SEBI in Mumbai to provide details on his assets and those of two Sahara companies, which the regulator wants to freeze in its ongoing battle with the mysterious and unlisted conglomerate. * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, accompanied by a ministerial delegation, to visit Germany during April 10-12.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Sistema cuts India spending until break-even - Coal India's April 1 stocks down 18.3 pct on yr -source Tough road ahead for India carmakers as boom market crashes - SC relief for Vedanta, Tata Steel, Essar Steel in entry tax matter - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyd37t) Yamaha to develop $500 bike in India for global markets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyd37t) Jindal Stainless and Posco sign stainless steel deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/baf37t) BHEL to trim hiring on gloomy outlook - Mint (link.reuters.com/kyd37t) Pearson acquires 50 pct stake of Educomp in IndiaCan - Mint (link.reuters.com/myd37t) Ambani brothers cosying up for one more deal - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/nyd37t) Tata Steel may sell off some UK assets on weak demand - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/qyd37t)

