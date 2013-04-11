April 11 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.66 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.54 percent. * Wall Street's record closing overnight and growing optimism about the Chinese economy underpinned Asian shares on Thursday while the Bank of Japan's bold monetary stimulus kept the yen pinned near fresh lows against major currencies. * U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led the way higher for a second straight day.

FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court hearing on Bharti Airtel 3G pacts. (0600 GMT) * The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan is scheduled to address a conference on housing. (0530 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Etihad's Jet stake buy seen delayed until August - sources India's Sahara boss says his assets are worth under $1 million India's Kingfisher submits plan to restart airline KFA lenders to initiate process to liquidate Mallya's assets next week - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ryk37t) Mahindra and Mahindra says work disrupted at Igatpuri plant, has sufficient stock of engines Hotel companies find a short cut through India's red tape Coal India-NTPC dispute: Full coal supply to be resumed - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/syk37t) Goldman, UTIMF shortlisted for managing public sector ETF - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tyk37t) M&M to launch Vibe hatchback next month to take on Maruti Swift, Hyundai i20 - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyk37t) India will not cap oil imports from Iran: Govt Officials - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyk37t) Essar Oil turns to china for $1 billion loan deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kam37t) Annual turnover threshold for GST set to be 2.5 mln rupees - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xyk37t) Petronet forays into shipping business - Times of India (link.reuters.com/zyk37t) (Reporting by Manoj Rawal)