BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.11 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.19 percent.
* Asian shares edged lower while the yen faced fresh lows on Friday on the back of Bank of Japan's liquidity injections.
* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive data on the labour market and an encouraging retail outlook eased recent concerns about economic growth.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Infosys FY2013 earnings
* February industrial output, March CPI (0630 GMT)
* Court to hear case filed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd over the closure of its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu.
* Indian unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd unveils Amaze sedan (0800 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Focus on sales, not margins, drives Infosys turnaround - Reuters Green trouble for Adani's $10 bn investment in Australian coal mine - Business Line (link.reuters.com/kes37t) RIL gas output at all-time low, 9th well shut - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/mes37t) Essar Steel to refinance 200 bn rupees debt with dollar loan by September - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nes37t) Allied Blenders & Distillers eyeing merger with Tilaknagar Industries in a $1bn deal - Times of India (link.reuters.com/pes37t) EXCLUSIVE: How NTPC paved the way to foreign bonds - twice - IFR World Bank says to lend India up to $5 billion a year - Reuters Berger Paints India sets floor price for share sale at 185 rupees/shr - Reuters Indian gold ETF growth slows to 18 pct in FY13 - Reuters Singh, Merkel say EU and India move closer to free trade deal - Reuters Netwrok18 group arm Capital18 may sell Colosceum stake - Mint (link.reuters.com/qes37t) NSE plans to go global through partnerships - Mint (link.reuters.com/res37t) Dr Reddy's Labs recalls muscle relaxant drug from US market - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/ses37t) AB Nuvo plans to invest 80 bn rupees in financial services, fertiliser business - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tes37t) Union Bank of India to raise $500 mn via medium term notes - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ves37t) Ikea understated FY09 profit by 85 pct, says I-T - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wes37t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)
