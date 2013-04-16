GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.43 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.94 percent.

* The yen firmed against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday while commodities from gold to oil extended their sharp declines after investors dumped risk assets overnight, worried over slowing growth in China and the U.S. took hold.

* U.S. stocks posted their worst day since Nov. 7 on Monday as big declines in the price of gold, oil and other commodities fed a broad selloff in equities.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Reliance Industries to report March quarter earnings.

* State Bank of India press conference on closing of $1 billion bond issue.

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram visits U.S., Canada from April 15-19.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's IOC cuts petrol prices from Tuesday. India allows tariff hike at Tata Power plant. Government to allow telecom firms to share spectrum - Mint (link.reuters.com/suh47t) India's latest tax target: companies selling below cost. INTERVIEW-India's GAIL targets bigger presence in global LNG trading. Kazakhstan may step in to replace ONGC as buyer of Conoco's 270 bn rupees stake - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tuh47t) GTL Infra seeks $275 mln dues from Aircel over tower deal - Times of India (link.reuters.com/vuh47t) PE investors bar Manappuram's chit fund play - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wuh47t) PM pushes for $100b sovereign wealth fund - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/xuh47t) India top court defers Bharti head summons to April 22. Govt to award 30 port projects worth 250 bn rupees this fiscal - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/zuh47t) India's domestic air traffic in Feb drops 9 pct, world average rises - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/byh47t) BPCL to spend 325 bn rupees to up its refining capacity - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cyh47t) Yash Birla firm Birla Surya Ltd faces 10 bn rupees loan recall - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dyh47t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)