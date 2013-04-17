GLOBAL MARKETS WATCH

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.4 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was 0.3 percent higher.

* Asian shares and commodities recovered on Wednesday as a sharp sell-off over the past two sessions lured bargain hunters, with sentiment bolstered by positive American corporate earnings and data supporting the case for ongoing U.S. monetary stimulus.

* U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services report March quarter earnings.

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meets U.S. investors in New York.

* Indian Prime Minister at global clean energy summit.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reliance profit grows as refining margins rise

Goldman Sachs to manage India state companies ETF-sources

State Bank of India FY13 loan growth at 21 pct-chairman

Adani Ports may get security clearance - Mint (link.reuters.com/mup47t)

GAIL to sell stake in China Gas Holdings - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/nup47t)

SBI mulls merging one of its associate banks this year - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pup47t)

India, EU eye more sops, fail to clinch trade deal - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qup47t)

Debt-laden GOL Offshore defaults repayment of 2 bln rupees FCCBs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rup47t)

L&T close to winning 43 bln rupees Saudi order - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sup47t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)