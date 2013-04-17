GLOBAL MARKETS WATCH
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.4
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
was 0.3 percent higher.
* Asian shares and commodities recovered on Wednesday as a
sharp sell-off over the past two sessions lured bargain hunters,
with sentiment bolstered by positive American corporate
earnings and data supporting the case for ongoing U.S. monetary
stimulus.
* U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day
after their worst decline since November, as gold prices
rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson
improved the outlook for first-quarter results.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services
report March quarter earnings.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meets U.S. investors in
New York.
* Indian Prime Minister at global clean energy summit.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
Reliance profit grows as refining margins rise
Goldman Sachs to manage India state companies ETF-sources
State Bank of India FY13 loan growth at 21 pct-chairman
Adani Ports may get security clearance - Mint
(link.reuters.com/mup47t)
GAIL to sell stake in China Gas Holdings - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/nup47t)
SBI mulls merging one of its associate banks this year -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pup47t)
India, EU eye more sops, fail to clinch trade deal - Times
of India (link.reuters.com/qup47t)
Debt-laden GOL Offshore defaults repayment of 2 bln rupees
FCCBs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rup47t)
L&T close to winning 43 bln rupees Saudi order - Business
Standard (link.reuters.com/sup47t)
