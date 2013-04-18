April 18 GLOBAL MARKETS WATCH

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.01 percent lower and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.25 percent.

* Asian shares inched lower on Thursday, taking their cues from an overnight drop in U.S. and European equities on renewed concerns about global growth, which also weighed on commodities.

* U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand for its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of America that battered the financial sector.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India March trade data.

* India's apex court to resume hearing pleas in telecoms case.

* India cabinet meets.

* India court to hold interim hearing on Sterlite copper plant closure.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's TCS seen outpacing sector after profit spurt - Reuters

India says current account deficit could be halved in 1-2 yrs - Reuters

India's Strides Arcolab unit, Pfenex in biosimilars JV - Reuters

GMR Airports to sell shares in public offer to raise 20 bn rupees, help PEs exit - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyv47t)

Pipavav Defence in talks with France's DCNS for tie-up - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/jyv47t)

Satyam minority shareholders object to share swap ratio - Mint (link.reuters.com/kyv47t)

Jet-Etihad deal might be finalised in a month - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/myv47t)

India's Tata Tele to give up some airwaves to save surcharges - Reuters

Indian power utilities' coal imports seen up 56 pct y/y in 2013/14-power secretary - Reuters

CIL to supply entire contracted quantity of coal to power companies without FSA - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyv47t)

Hindustan Zinc Limited to raise output by 20 pct over next three years - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pyv47t)

Ajay Piramal plans to build 150 bn rupees financial services business - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/caw47t)

Fresenius plans to delist 7 months after OFS - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qyv47t)

HC asks tax department to relook Nokia case - Indian Express (link.reuters.com/ryv47t)

