April 22 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.57 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.11 percent up.

* Bulls drove Japanese shares to nearly five-year highs as yen bears clawed at the symbolic 100 yen/dollar door after the Group of 20 gatherings in Washington all but endorsed the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflation drive.

* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google and other companies lifted tech shares, but the gains weren't enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week since November.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* UltraTech Cement Ltd, Cairn India earnings.

* FII debt auction limits.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India political parties reach consensus on key land reform bill (Reuters)

India 2012/13 exports fall but March pick-up offers c/a relief (Reuters)

ArcelorMittal CEO says high labour, energy costs hurt France (Reuters)

Reliance Comm says no longer in talks with Batelco over unit stake sale (Reuters)

Jaguar Land Rover eyes 20-30 pct China sales growth (Reuters)

New legal strains in Kingfisher jet repossession row (Reuters)

Wipro outlook points to uneven recovery for IT outsourcers (Reuters)

Cairn India to invest $926 mln in Rajasthan over 3 yrs - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cym57t)

Hewlett-Packard may sell stake in Mphasis - Mint (link.reuters.com/dym57t)

Elections are still thirteen months away, reforms will continue: Finance Minister P Chidambaram - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tym57t)

Tax treaty with Mauritius back to the drawing board, says FM P Chidambaram - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vym57t)

Jet-Etihad deal: Bilateral traffic rights to boost profits of small airports - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wym57t)

Tech contracts fall: Recovery is unclear, experts say IT cos must learn to survive in new normal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xym57t)

Entities funding India Inc's litigation costs see good business opportunity - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zym57t)

Restart of Mining Positive, But Steel Prices may FallRestart of mining positive for Sesa Goa and JSW Steel, steel prices may fall - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ban57t)

Policy aims to attract port infrastructure investments - Mint (link.reuters.com/can57t)

US's ATC redials TowerVision deal - Times of India (link.reuters.com/dan57t)

Canara, OBC to oppose HSBC's plan to sell stake in insurance JV - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fan57t)

Aircel aims to raise VAS revenues in East zone to 25% in FY'14 - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gan57t)

Mukesh infuses 85.75 bln rupees into gas, port arms -Business Standard (link.reuters.com/han57t)

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)