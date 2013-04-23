(Corrects to add missing word in headline)
April 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.03
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding
Japan is 0.57 percent down.
* Asian shares and other riskier assets lost ground on
Tuesday after a preliminary reading showed manufacturing growth
in China slowed in April, highlighting recent market concerns
about global growth prospects.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses
brought buyers back to the market and Microsoft Corp
shares jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the
company.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* HDFC Bank Ltd earnings.
* Prime Minister's economic advisory council to release
report on economy. (0630 GMT)
* RBI T-bill sale.
* India cbank deputy KC Chakrabarty at event. (0430GMT)
* State Bank of India press meet. (0630GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Foreign investors snap up India federal debt quota in
auction
Indian cement firms expected to slash capex on weak growth
prospects
Cairn India Jan-March net profit rose by 17.1 percent
India's UltraTech Cement Q4 net down 16.3 pct, expected to
halve capex
CCI clears 25 oil blocks with $4.61 billion investment - PTI
via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fat57t)
IKEA won't be allowed to sell food items in India:
Government -Times of India (link.reuters.com/hat57t)
Tata Steel to raise $250 million in Singapore bonds. -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gat57t)
After RIL-BP, ONGC says $4.2 price unviable for exploration
- Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jat57t)
Six more hedge funds get Sebi approval in 2013 - Financial
Express (link.reuters.com/kat57t)
No refund for telcos that didn't win radio waves - Mint
(link.reuters.com/mat57t)
Jet readies for Etihad deal, increases flights via Abu Dhabi
- Mint (link.reuters.com/bat57t)
SC asks Sahara firms why Roy should not be detained -
Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/nat57t)
RBI may allow 7-8 new banks - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/pat57t)
