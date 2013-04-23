(Corrects to add missing word in headline)

April 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.03 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.57 percent down.

* Asian shares and other riskier assets lost ground on Tuesday after a preliminary reading showed manufacturing growth in China slowed in April, highlighting recent market concerns about global growth prospects.

* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses brought buyers back to the market and Microsoft Corp shares jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the company.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* HDFC Bank Ltd earnings.

* Prime Minister's economic advisory council to release report on economy. (0630 GMT)

* RBI T-bill sale.

* India cbank deputy KC Chakrabarty at event. (0430GMT)

* State Bank of India press meet. (0630GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Foreign investors snap up India federal debt quota in auction

Indian cement firms expected to slash capex on weak growth prospects

Cairn India Jan-March net profit rose by 17.1 percent

India's UltraTech Cement Q4 net down 16.3 pct, expected to halve capex

CCI clears 25 oil blocks with $4.61 billion investment - PTI via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fat57t)

IKEA won't be allowed to sell food items in India: Government -Times of India (link.reuters.com/hat57t)

Tata Steel to raise $250 million in Singapore bonds. - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gat57t)

After RIL-BP, ONGC says $4.2 price unviable for exploration - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jat57t)

Six more hedge funds get Sebi approval in 2013 - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/kat57t)

No refund for telcos that didn't win radio waves - Mint (link.reuters.com/mat57t)

Jet readies for Etihad deal, increases flights via Abu Dhabi - Mint (link.reuters.com/bat57t)

SC asks Sahara firms why Roy should not be detained - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nat57t)

RBI may allow 7-8 new banks - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pat57t)

