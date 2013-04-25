April 25 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.06 percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.29 percent higher. * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by views that the recent run of weak global economic data will encourage major central banks to keep or deepen their monetary stimulus to bolster growth. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday with Boeing's five-year high among the day's highlights, but weakness in Procter & Gamble and AT&T kept the Dow in negative territory. FACTORS TO WATCH * India parliament budget session. * Idea Cellular Ltd and Jindal Steel And Power Ltd earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click IN-PRESS NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Jet Airways in $379 mln stake sale to Etihad (Reuters) India's Axis Bank Q4 net up 21.77 pct, beats forecast (Reuters) For India's drought-hit states, on-track monsoon may be too late (Reuters) JSW Steel plans to bid for iron ore blocks in Karnataka (Reuters) India says to keep 2013/14 fiscal deficit below 4.8 pct (Reuters) [D:nD8N0AP004] Reliance, readying 4G, inks cable pact with Bharti (Reuters) 2G: JPC meet may be stormy as Congress prepares to block opposition demand for vote on draft report (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/puh67t) LIC sells shares worth Rs 8,800 crore in 17 Sensex companies (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/nuh67t) Govt agrees to expand India, UAE weekly flights (Mint) link.reuters.com/weh67t) MNCs face Sebi heat on public-holding norms (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/muh67t) 4G will gain traction in 3-5 years: Viom Networks (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/buh67t) OVL, OIL may buy India energy ticket to Myanmar (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/cuh67t) JSPL eyes third-largest steel maker spot by 2015 (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/duh67t) Sebi plans rules for foreign brokers (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/fuh67t) Bengal raises taxes on cigarettes to fund relief for Saradha depositors (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/guh67t) AirAsia, Tata group prepare proposal for airline licence (Mint) (link.reuters.com/juh67t) Aegis looks for Asia, America acquisitions (Mint) (link.reuters.com/kuh67t) ($1 = 54.3762 rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)