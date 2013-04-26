GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.08 percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.35 percent higher. * Asian shares steadied on Friday, tracking global equities after upbeat U.S. labour market data, with investors turning their attention toward corporate earnings to assess the outlook for growth after a recent run of soft global data undermined sentiment. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly jobless claims.

The S&P 500, up for five straight sessions, traded within a point of its record closing high before shedding about half of the day's gains. The high was near the 1,593 level that is expected to be technical resistance.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd later in the day.

* The India Meteorological Department releases maiden forecast for the four-month long monsoon season from June.

* RBI to release forex, bank loan data.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click IN-PRESS NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's Jindal Steel Jan-March net down 34.88 pct (Reuters)

India's Idea Cellular profit rises 30 pct; beats estimates (Reuters)

Coal India sees first import of at least 5.8 mln T in 2013/14 (Reuters)

Indian government pitches for rating upgrade with S&P (Reuters)

Indian govt may shift cash hoard to commercial banks, help lending (Reuters)

Shell says challenges India tax demand order in court (Reuters)

India's L&T Finance Holdings Jan-March net up 21.28 pct (Reuters)

Bata India Jan-March net up 7 pct (Reuters)

India's Petronet signs initial purchase deal with United LNG (Reuters)

Etihad may want bigger role in Jet Airways management but Sebi would be watching (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/keq67t)

IT cos Infosys, Mahindra Satyam, Wipro banking on start-ups in quest for ideas and tech (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/meq67t)

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea rigged 3G auctions: BSNL to Supreme Court (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/neq67t)

Tata Motors hits out at move to allow quadricycles; Rajiv Bajaj rubbishes contention (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/qeq67t)

HP eyes $1bn sale of MphasiS stake (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/veq67t)

More West Asian hubs join Indian sky war (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/weq67t)

Three ministries oppose Rangarajan committee's gas pricing formula (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/xeq67t)

AirAsia India pitches plan of action to ministry (Mint) (link.reuters.com/zeq67t)

Jindal Petroleum finds oil in Georgia, to spend $100 mln - (PTI in Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/req67t)

Proposed Land Acquisition Bill concern for industry, says Ficci (PTI via Financial Express) (link.reuters.com/cuq67t) (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)