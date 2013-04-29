GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.29 percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.28 percent higher. * Asian shares crept ahead on Monday, while the dollar lost ground to the yen as markets hunkered down for a busy week for economic data and central bank policy meetings in the euro zone and United States. * U.S. stocks dipped on thin volume on Friday, though the market had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag of earnings and weak economic figures.

FACTORS TO WATCH * The fate of India's largest copper smelter, run by Sterlite Industries Ltd, is expected to be determined at an environmental court hearing. * India's top soybean processor Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd has organised a press conference to announce a joint venture with a Japanese company. * Earnings of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

India's monsoon rainfall seen average in 2013 - minister

Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls 5 pct as rivals hit market share

India's top copper smelter seen getting green light to restart

Tata Steel may shut UK technology centres - Times of India (link.reuters.com/bex67t)

JSW Seel puts 350 bln rupees Bengal steel project on hold - PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/cex67t)

Govt wants RIL to give up 86 pct of KG-D6 area - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/dex67t)

India may suspend sale of drugs banned in key markets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fex67t)

Suzlon's REpower unit to slash 750 jobs to cut costs

Chidambaram's race to reform Indian economy runs into political hurdles

Indian hedge funds dare where foreign investors fear to tread

Govt likely to relax ECB norms for low-cost housing, infra - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gex67t)

Ex-Qantas CFO tipped to helm Jet - Mint (link.reuters.com/hex67t)