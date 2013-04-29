GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.29
percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.28 percent higher.
* Asian shares crept ahead on Monday, while the dollar lost
ground to the yen as markets hunkered down for a busy week for
economic data and central bank policy meetings in the euro zone
and United States.
* U.S. stocks dipped on thin volume on Friday, though the market
had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag of earnings and
weak economic figures.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The fate of India's largest copper smelter, run by Sterlite
Industries Ltd, is expected to be determined at an
environmental court hearing.
* India's top soybean processor Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
has organised a press conference to announce a joint
venture with a Japanese company.
* Earnings of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India's monsoon rainfall seen average in 2013 -
minister
Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls 5 pct as rivals hit market
share
India's top copper smelter seen getting green light to
restart
Tata Steel may shut UK technology centres - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/bex67t)
JSW Seel puts 350 bln rupees Bengal steel project on hold -
PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/cex67t)
Govt wants RIL to give up 86 pct of KG-D6 area - PTI in
Times of India (link.reuters.com/dex67t)
India may suspend sale of drugs banned in key markets -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fex67t)
Suzlon's REpower unit to slash 750 jobs to cut costs
Chidambaram's race to reform Indian economy runs into
political hurdles
Indian hedge funds dare where foreign investors fear to
tread
Govt likely to relax ECB norms for low-cost housing, infra -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gex67t)
Ex-Qantas CFO tipped to helm Jet - Mint (link.reuters.com/hex67t)
