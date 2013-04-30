April 30 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.41 percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.78 percent higher. * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as hopes for political stability in Italy and expectations for global central banks to continue their growth-supporting monetary stimulus bolstered investor risk appetite. * The S&P 500 index ended at an all-time high on Monday as growth-oriented stocks, including energy and technology, lead the way to the index's sixth rise in the past seven sessions. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release infrastructure output data for March. (0730 GMT) * India to likely release the fiscal deficit data for April-March. (1130 GMT) * RBS to hold a media roundtable at its office to announce the results of the RBS pre-credit policy client survey and discuss the trends on interest rates, currency and markets. (0730 GMT) * Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower unit of top Indian mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd , reports earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Jet founder company to sell shares to comply with rules Aircel lenders mull equity infusion from Maxis, merger with Tata Teleservices - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vuf77t) Rio Tinto in talks with TCS, Infosys for $250 mln software services contract - Mint (link.reuters.com/wuf77t) MCX-SX to launch F&O trading in May - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/xuf77t) Bosch's India unit Jan-March net down 22.62 pct India's Shree Cement Jan-March net profit up two fold India's ING Vysya Bank Jan-March net up 33.86 pct India's FIPB recommends Yes Bank's $488 mln foreign investment plan Etihad extends soft loan worth $300 million to Jet Airways to reduce Jet's borrowing cost - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zuf77t) Qatar, Air Arabia in line to invest; Spicejet, GoAir frontrunners - Times of India (link.reuters.com/byf77t) Infosys seeks edge over competition with IPsoft tie-up - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cyf77t) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)