* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.23
percent down while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.45 percent lower.
* Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in
U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central
Bank's interest rate decision later in the session.
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the latest
economic data continued a trend of indicators pointing to
anaemic growth while bellwether companies disappointed on
revenue.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* RBI to release macroeconomic review at 1230 GMT.
* Earnings of Bharti Airtel Ltd.
* India's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for April (0500 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's TVS Motor April sales down 5.3 pct y/y - Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki April local vehicle sales up 0.3 pct
India's Mahindra April auto sales up 2 pct
India's Hero MotoCorp April sales down 9.5 pct y/y
Tata Motors April sales fall 15 pct y/y
India cuts subsidy for potash, phosphate based fertilisers
India may sweeten rate cut with lower reserve ratio, dovish
talk
Ranbaxy sued by Acura Pharmaceuticals over generic pain drug
- Mint (link.reuters.com/zar77t)
Bharti may be planning to raise 65 bln rupees from foreign
investors - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ber77t)
Hero Motocorp eyes production in Colombia, Bangladesh -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cer77t)
India's Marico Jan-March net up 26.11 pct - Reuters
Baring Asia in talks to invest $240 mln in Lafarge
India-sources
India's March infrastructure output up 2.9 pct y/y - govt
India's IOC cuts petrol prices from Wednesday
India's IDFC Q4 net profit jumps 57 pct
NTPC may sign key pacts with Sri Lanka by May end - Mint
(link.reuters.com/der77t)
ICICI Prudential gets 1.36 bln rupees Service tax notice -
PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/fer77t)
Emkay Global in serious trouble as panel rejects
cancellation of trades - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ger77t)
Phase 3 of FM radio auction cleared; 839 channels to go on
air - Business Line (link.reuters.com/her77t)
