* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.23 percent down while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent lower.

* Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the session.

* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as the latest economic data continued a trend of indicators pointing to anaemic growth while bellwether companies disappointed on revenue.

FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to release macroeconomic review at 1230 GMT. * Earnings of Bharti Airtel Ltd. * India's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for April (0500 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's TVS Motor April sales down 5.3 pct y/y - Reuters

India's Maruti Suzuki April local vehicle sales up 0.3 pct

India's Mahindra April auto sales up 2 pct

India's Hero MotoCorp April sales down 9.5 pct y/y

Tata Motors April sales fall 15 pct y/y

India cuts subsidy for potash, phosphate based fertilisers

India may sweeten rate cut with lower reserve ratio, dovish talk

Ranbaxy sued by Acura Pharmaceuticals over generic pain drug - Mint (link.reuters.com/zar77t)

Bharti may be planning to raise 65 bln rupees from foreign investors - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/ber77t)

Hero Motocorp eyes production in Colombia, Bangladesh - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/cer77t)

India's Marico Jan-March net up 26.11 pct - Reuters

Baring Asia in talks to invest $240 mln in Lafarge India-sources

India's March infrastructure output up 2.9 pct y/y - govt

India's IOC cuts petrol prices from Wednesday

India's IDFC Q4 net profit jumps 57 pct

NTPC may sign key pacts with Sri Lanka by May end - Mint (link.reuters.com/der77t)

ICICI Prudential gets 1.36 bln rupees Service tax notice - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/fer77t)

Emkay Global in serious trouble as panel rejects cancellation of trades - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ger77t)

Phase 3 of FM radio auction cleared; 839 channels to go on air - Business Line (link.reuters.com/her77t)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Anand Basu)