GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.08 percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.4 percent higher. * Asian shares rose on Friday after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank added to hopes that more stimulus from yet another major central bank will help shore up the global economic recovery. * U.S. stocks closed about 1 percent higher on Thursday, led by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims figures pointed to improving labour market conditions a day before the closely watched monthly payroll report. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank will announce its annual monetary policy statement for 2013/14 fiscal year that started in April. (0530 GMT) * Earnings of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd India central bank sees 'very limited' room to ease policy Indian cabinet clears IKEA's 1.5 bln euro investment plan Adani Ports gets security clearance after three years from Home ministry to bid for projects - Economic Times India mulls emergency tariffs on some steel products Govt clears ETF for public units to push disinvestment - PTI in Economic Times Arunachal scraps power deal with Naveen Jindal group - Economic Times DLF to raise 15 bln rupees by divesting its non-core assets to pare debt - Economic Times CCEA okays Andrew Yule financial restructuring plan - PTI in Economic Times Sebi fines RIL entity 110 mln rupees in insider trading case - Times of India JP Morgan may pick up 8 bln rupees stake in Bhaskar Group's Diliigent Power - Economic Times Ambani brothers to extend their corporate kinship in telecom, two more deals by mid-June - Business Standard Kingfisher lenders set to file Sarfaesi claim - Financial Express Mukesh's Reliance Jio to rent 30,000 towers from Anil's Reliance Infratel - Financial Express