May 6 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.55
percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.98 percent higher.
* Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up
to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to
an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its
ground against the yen.
* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on
Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an
unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an
economic slowdown.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Independent news site Cobrapost to screen a film and hold a
press conference in New Delhi on its investigation into money
laundering in the Indian financial sector (0400 GMT)
* India cbank officials to hold post-policy teleconference
with researchers/analysts. (0900 GMT)
* India's Adani Power posts its Q4 results, which
are expected to show a loss of 3.4 billion rupees, their sixth
straight quarterly loss.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Titan Industries Jan-March net up 28.47 pct
India's ACC Jan-March net up nearly three fold
Lanco to invest A$1bn in Griffin Coal - PTI in
Financial Chronicle
(link.reuters.com/syd87t)
RIL to quit 3 oil, gas blocks - Business Line
(link.reuters.com/tyd87t)
Reliance Communications to raise call rates in discounted
plans - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/vyd87t)
RIL may get nod this month to invest $1.452 bn in Cauvery
basin - PTI in Times of India
(link.reuters.com/wyd87t)
India's NALCO may cut output by 25 pct due to coal shortages
- director
Avantha Group, Crompton Greaves' parent, in talks with three
PE firms to raise $250 million - Mint
(link.reuters.com/xyd87t)
Suzlon plans to raise $400 mn by selling 15 non-core assets
- PTI in Mint
(link.reuters.com/zyd87t)
Popularity continues to elude Nano, sales down 88 pct in
April - PTI in Hindustan Times
(link.reuters.com/baf87t)
S&P, Moody's may not raise India rating - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/caf87t)
Adani Ports, Tata Steel discuss cargo handling at Dhamra -
Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/faf87t)
