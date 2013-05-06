May 6 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.55 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.98 percent higher. * Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors gave the thumbs up to an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week, while the dollar held its ground against the yen. * The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an economic slowdown. FACTORS TO WATCH * Independent news site Cobrapost to screen a film and hold a press conference in New Delhi on its investigation into money laundering in the Indian financial sector (0400 GMT) * India cbank officials to hold post-policy teleconference with researchers/analysts. (0900 GMT) * India's Adani Power posts its Q4 results, which are expected to show a loss of 3.4 billion rupees, their sixth straight quarterly loss. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's Titan Industries Jan-March net up 28.47 pct India's ACC Jan-March net up nearly three fold Lanco to invest A$1bn in Griffin Coal - PTI in Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/syd87t) RIL to quit 3 oil, gas blocks - Business Line (link.reuters.com/tyd87t) Reliance Communications to raise call rates in discounted plans - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyd87t) RIL may get nod this month to invest $1.452 bn in Cauvery basin - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/wyd87t) India's NALCO may cut output by 25 pct due to coal shortages - director Avantha Group, Crompton Greaves' parent, in talks with three PE firms to raise $250 million - Mint (link.reuters.com/xyd87t) Suzlon plans to raise $400 mn by selling 15 non-core assets - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/zyd87t) Popularity continues to elude Nano, sales down 88 pct in April - PTI in Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/baf87t) S&P, Moody's may not raise India rating - Times of India (link.reuters.com/caf87t) Adani Ports, Tata Steel discuss cargo handling at Dhamra - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/faf87t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)