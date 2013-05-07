GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.28 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.02 percent lower.

* Asian shares were capped on Tuesday by caution over weak global growth data, but Japanese equities scaled a near five-year peak after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed at a record high overnight on renewed hopes for a steady U.S. recovery.

* The S&P 500 closed at another record high, pushing further above 1,600 as financial shares led the way after Bank of America's settlement with MBIA.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's group of ministers to meet yet again to discuss the setting up of a regulator for the coal sector at 1130 GMT.

* Earnings of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

Indian cbank panel calls for relaxing exporters' credit rules

Payment of onetime spectrum fee to be made a pre-condition for M&As of telcos - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sek87t)

ONGC Videsh's arm hunts for equity partner for Siberian shale field - Business Line (link.reuters.com/tek87t)

Govt to kick-start 200 bln rupees share sale in Coal India, likely by Sept - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vek87t)

L&T Infrastructure Finance to set up 3 bln rupees debt fund - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wek87t)

Maruti to replace low volume models in a year - Mint (link.reuters.com/guk87t)

Sebi relaxes norms for Tata Tele for offer for sale of shares - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/zek87t)

Den Networks to raise $160 mln through share sale - PTI in Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kuk87t)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)