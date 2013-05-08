May 8 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.46 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.65 percent higher. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday on another record high for U.S. stocks and unexpectedly strong German industrial orders, as investors await the first batch of April data from China for the latest take on the region's powerhouse economy. * The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, extending the market's rally as more investors rushed to join the party and German industrial data beat expectations.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's southern state of Karnataka will declare election results, which will indicate the political mood ahead of national elections in 2014.

* A decision on the fate of India's largest copper smelter, run by Sterlite Industries Ltd, could be made at an environmental court hearing.

* India's Supreme Court will hear the market regulator's plea for the arrest of embattled Sahara boss Subrata Roy and two other group directors in the regulator's ongoing battle with the mysterious conglomerate over its allegedly illegal bond scheme.

* India's Supreme Court will resume hearing on an appeal by top telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel challenging a government ban on its pacts with two other carriers to offer 3G services beyond its licensed zones.

* India's top court to hear a case on the government's alleged interference in the investigating agency's report on the coal scam.

* Earnings of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd , Lupin Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

(Reporting By Manoj Rawal)