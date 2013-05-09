May 9 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.25 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.31 percent higher. * Encouraging global data and Wall Street's extended record run underpinned Asian shares on Thursday, with Japanese stocks leading the way to within striking distance of fresh five-year highs. * The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a fifth day on Wednesday in a broad rally that keeps surprising investors with its longevity and resilience. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings of Asian Paints Ltd, Punjab National Bank Ltd. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click GoAir scouts for partners to sell 49 pct stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jax87t) Financial Technologies, MCX to exit Dubai Gold and Commodity Exchange - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kax87t) Top court says Indian government meddled in graft investigation - Reuters India coal imports hit record high on slow domestic output-sources - Reuters GMR Infrastructure looks to sell stake in 4 road assets to raise 18 bln rupees- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/max87t) EU imposes anti-dumping duties on India's steel wire exports - Reuters India IOC to expand crude basket; plans 5 new oil deals - Reuters India's Jai Corp Jan-March net up 80.30 pct - Reuters India's ABB Ltd Jan-March net down 10.66 pct - Reuters India's top generic drugmakers look to US as patents end - Reuters SKS Microfinance posts Jan-March net profit - Reuters India's GTL Jan-March net down 40 pct - Reuters RIL-owned Reliance Fresh drags Bharti Retail to court over price comparisons - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nax87t) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)