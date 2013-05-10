May 10 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.09 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.68 percent lower.

* Asian shares eased on Friday, taking their cues from global equities which took a breather from recent rallies overnight, but Japanese equities soared to fresh five-year highs as the dollar's break above the symbolic 100 yen level underpinned sentiment.

* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of record closing highs on Thursday, ending a fairly volatile session lower as the market's recent momentum faded and Apple's shares declined.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's car industry lobby group releases sales data for April. (0500 GMT)

* India's Industrial output data for March, and 2012/13. The industrial output remained almost flat, growing at 0.9 percent in April-February 2013 period, and is likely to remain subdued in March as well. (0530 GMT)

* Earnings of NTPC Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's Jet set to order over 100 planes at airshow-consultancy - Reuters

Indian Hotels Company seeks RBI nod to hive off international operations - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyd97t)

Fortis Healthcare plans to raise $100 mln from IFC - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hyd97t)

CCI to probe Cipla and 4 others for anti-competitive pricing in Himachal Pradesh - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyd97t)

Foreign chains get leeway on back-end investments - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dyd97t)

ONGC may lose $10 bln global bids - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zud97t)

ONGC, Shell may enter into JV to bid for overseas assets - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/byd97t)

RIL to invest $5 bln to reverse KG-D6 gas output fall - Times of India (link.reuters.com/cyd97t)

India's Escorts Jan-March net up 61.58 pct - Reuters

Iran courts Indian companies with sweeter oil contracts - Reuters

Wipro gets nod to meet public holding rules by share transfer - Reuters

PTC puts coal mine acquisition plan on back burner - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fyd97t)

JSW Energy ready for acquisitions - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gyd97t)

Supreme Court upholds Cairn-Vedanta Deal, brings relief to government - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vud97t)

GVK awards duty-free & retail contracts to Dufry and DFS at Bali airport - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wud97t)

Air Force invites pvt companies to 100 bln rupee bid for transport aircraft manufacturing - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xud97t)

Gammon infra gets security clearance for port projects - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myd97t)

Rolta to raise $250 mln in Singapore- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyd97t)

