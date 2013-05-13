GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.19 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.68 percent lower. * Asian shares eased on Monday with sentiment hit by selling in commodities triggered by a strong dollar, which rose to a fresh 4-1/2-year peak against the yen on the back of growing confidence in the U.S. economy. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy stocks. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly trade data for April on Monday at around 12.30 IST (0700 GMT) * India will release CPI inflation data for April on Monday around 11.00 IST (5.30GMT). * Earnings of Bank of Baroda, Bank of India , Reliance power Ltd INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click Scandal-hit ministers quit India's troubled government India IT watchdog investigating breach in ATM heist India's DLF to launch $345 mln share sale on May 14 India's Tata Power to develop hydro projects for $700 mln in Georgia India's Reliance Comm Q4 profit better than expected BSNL, MTNL may be trifurcated - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zam97t) Carrefour set to review India plans; unhappy over some 'tough' policy riders - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/bem97t) Tata Motors plans new compact car 'X0' at Sanand to offset low Nano numbers - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cem97t) M&M may shrink UVs to avoid additional 3 pct excise duty - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dem97t) India's Fortis Healthcare to issue up to 34.99 mln shares in price band of 87-92 rupees per share India's Apollo Tyres Jan-March net down 9.55 pct India's Sobha Developers Jan-March net down 28.02 pct India's Electrosteel Castings Jan-March net up over seven-fold India's Essar Oil posts Jan-March net profit India's Essar oil hopes to refinance about $1.8 bln of debt in 3-6 months-exec India's IOC raised diesel prices from Saturday UK-based 3i to exit India, pulls out of all portfolio companies - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fem97t) L&T in race for 20 bln rupees howitzer tender - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gem97t) DVB Bank eyes 29 pct stake in Global Offshore - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hem97t) Gail India struggles to find buyers for imported LNG - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jem97t) FDI in pharma sector faces fresh headwinds with DIPP - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kem97t) Taxmen call on WNS; slap tax demands of about 5.57 bln rupees - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mem97t) Ashok Leyland goes in for organisational revamp - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nem97t) Indian banks send team to verify Winsome's defaulting 'overseas buyers' - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pem97t) IDBI bank set to lose battle for SHCIL - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qem97t) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)