GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.26 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.41 percent higher. * Asian shares paused from selling on Tuesday while the dollar was underpinned by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday, pausing after hitting record highs last week, but strength in healthcare issues helped to keep declines in check. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for April around 0630 GMT. WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent. * Earnings of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click Top India iron ore exporting state sees mining resuming by December India's cheap food plans to cost more than budgeted Indian firm in global ATM heist admits system breached India's Tata Steel to book impairment charge of $1.6 bln Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy to pay $500 mln in U.S. DOJ settlement ONGC, OIL want refiner discount cut as crude falls - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/kas97t) GAIL quotes $21 per mmbtu for gas to fertiliser units - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/mas97t) ONGC to shed 35 pct stake in coal bed methane operations - Business Line (link.reuters.com/nas97t) Govt weighs 5 pct annual gas price hike for 8 years - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/pas97t) Banks suppressing alerts on suspect dealings: RBI probe - Times of India (link.reuters.com/ras97t) India's Tata Coffee Jan-March net down 56.54 pct Ranbaxy says conclusion of DOJ investigation to not impact co's current financial situation "Coal Mafia" stokes India's power crisis Fiat may make India export hub for Chrysler - Mint (link.reuters.com/sas97t) Alchemist 'Group' companies under lens for fund-raising - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tas97t) Aditya Birla Group puts on block 25 pct Tanfac stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vas97t) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)