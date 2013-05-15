May 15 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.4 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.27 percent lower.

* Asian shares were steady on Wednesday, with Tokyo stocks surging to a fresh 5-1/2 year high as Japanese exporters rallied on the yen's sharp slide.

* U.S. stocks rallied to fresh highs on Tuesday as investors picked up large-cap companies' shares on the expectation that central bank stimulus will help propel the rally further.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* United Spirits Ltd's March-quarter earnings.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click

India's DLF share sale of up to $345 mln fully covered - exchange data - Reuters

ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis flouted norms but no money laundering - Mint (link.reuters.com/dab28t)

Shale gas policy may hit big companies hard - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fab28t)

Novelis' recycling strategy helps lift profit - Reuters

Ranbaxy may take $1 bln hit - analysts - Times of India (link.reuters.com/gab28t)

Government starts moves for conciliatory settlement with Vodafone - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hab28t)

India cbank to take note of lower inflation - Governor - Reuters

U.S. urged to take tougher line on Indian trade practices - Reuters

ECB norms eased for aviation, infra firms, OMCs - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/jab28t)

ITC plans to foray into oral care segment - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kab28t)

Rajesh Exports under DRI scanner - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/mab28t)

Govt mulls ordinance route on land acquisition Bill - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nab28t)

Kumar Birla, family to invest 5.25 bln rupees for retail ramp-up - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pab28t) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)