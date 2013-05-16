GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.38 percent lower. * Asian shares got off to a positive start on Thursday after data showed Japan's economy accelerated in the first three months of the year, in contrast to an enduring recession in the euro zone which was keeping the euro in the doldrums.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent upward momentum persisted.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Earnings of Bajaj Auto Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India monsoon may arrive late as southwest thirsts

Cipla Medpro shareholders back buyout by India's Cipla

India's Adani Ports Jan-March net up three-fold

India to kick-off sales of inflation-linked bonds in June

Wipro, L&T in race for Polaris unit - Times of India (link.reuters.com/rej28t)

Srei enters race to buy Austrian bank - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/sej28t)

NTPC to merge unit with self, consider exits from joint ventures - Mint (link.reuters.com/tej28t)

Cbank says Indian banks' deposits, loans up marginally in 2 weeks to May 3

India's Tata Comm says to delist from NYSE

India's Manappuram Finance posts March-Qtr loss

India cbank allows quarterly shifts in banks' non-tradeable debt in 2013/14

Private equity looks to pounce on cut-price India infrastructure

Eureka Forbes to acquire Swiss company - Times of India (link.reuters.com/vej28t)

Barings PE to buy 14 pct in Lafarge India for 14 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wej28t)

ONGC's foreign arm eyes petchem, power and fertiliser business in Bangladesh - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xej28t)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)