GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.38 percent lower.
* Asian shares got off to a positive start on Thursday after
data showed Japan's economy accelerated in the first three
months of the year, in contrast to an enduring recession in the
euro zone which was keeping the euro in the doldrums.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500
hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent
upward momentum persisted.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings of Bajaj Auto Ltd and Reliance Capital
Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India monsoon may arrive late as southwest thirsts
Cipla Medpro shareholders back buyout by India's Cipla
India's Adani Ports Jan-March net up three-fold
India to kick-off sales of inflation-linked bonds in June
Wipro, L&T in race for Polaris unit - Times of India (link.reuters.com/rej28t)
Srei enters race to buy Austrian bank - Financial Chronicle
(link.reuters.com/sej28t)
NTPC to merge unit with self, consider exits from joint
ventures - Mint (link.reuters.com/tej28t)
Cbank says Indian banks' deposits, loans up marginally in 2
weeks to May 3
India's Tata Comm says to delist from NYSE
India's Manappuram Finance posts March-Qtr loss
India cbank allows quarterly shifts in banks' non-tradeable
debt in 2013/14
Private equity looks to pounce on cut-price India
infrastructure
Eureka Forbes to acquire Swiss company - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/vej28t)
Barings PE to buy 14 pct in Lafarge India for 14 bln rupees
- Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wej28t)
ONGC's foreign arm eyes petchem, power and fertiliser
business in Bangladesh - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xej28t)
