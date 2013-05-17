GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.46 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.21 percent lower. * Japanese shares slipped and Asian equities were broadly steady on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central bank may begin to taper its asset buying this summer, lending support to the dollar. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the downturn accelerating late in the day after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank could begin easing up on its monetary stimulus this summer. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings of ITC Ltd * India's foreign reserves and bank lending data (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click Ex-Citi CEO Pandit in tie-up with India's JM Financial Seven groups, including India's GMR Infra, qualify to bid for $430 mln Philippine airport project European Commission considers fines on Air India, Jet: NYT report - Mint (link.reuters.com/duq28t) Govt notifies new drug policy to regulate rates of 652 medicines; prices set to fall - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xeq28t) Crossholding in same telecom circle may go, to affect Vodafone, Bharti - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/weq28t) India rate-cut expectations rise after inflation surprise India's Satyam Computer Jan-March net down 14.98 pct ICICI Bank repatriates C$75 mln capital from Canada subsidiary India to step up coal quality checks Vedanta sends Dubai copper to India after Sterlite closure India to deploy 175 bln rupees to boost local telecom products - Mint (link.reuters.com/fuq28t) PE firms eye Future Ventures' stake in Biba, AND brands - Mint (link.reuters.com/cuq28t) Tata Power Renewable Energy may sell shares in unit next year - Mint (link.reuters.com/buq28t) UK's Actis ends $2 bln road JV with Tata - Times of India (link.reuters.com/zeq28t) Tesco's vegetable basket wins 30 pct mandatory sourcing reprieve - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/veq28t) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)