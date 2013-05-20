May 20 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.43 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.96 percent higher. * The yen pulled up from a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday after Japan's economics minister said a further steady drop in the yen could have negative effects on households, pushing the dollar to a low of 102.00. * U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a row as encouraging economic data prompted investors to pick up shares of growth companies. FACTORS TO WATCH * March-quarter earnings from Coal India Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd . * India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram scheduled to give an address at the Annual Day of Competition Commission of India (CCI) in New Delhi. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's weakened Congress wondering if early elections will help In blow for India, S&P affirms negative rating outlook Income tax department slaps 5.82 bln rupees tax demand notice on Infosys - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/vuw28t) RBI moots review of all bank licences, including existing ones, on 'fit & proper' norms - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wuw28t) Tough market pushing telecom tower biz into consolidation mode - Business Line (link.reuters.com/xuw28t) GSM mobile players set to pull the plug on Tata Tele, to approach DOT for cancelling its licences - Business Line (link.reuters.com/zuw28t) Coal ministry against stake sale in CIL till issues resolved - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/byw28t) Essar group to ink deal with Chinese cos to tap billion-dollar funds for Vadinar - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cyw28t) India's Jet chief Naresh Goyal to acquire up to 67.1 pct of co from founder group firm SABMiller plans 4.4 bln rupees investments in India arm to take on rivals - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dyw28t) Future Group plans to have over 1,000 convenient stores in 2 years - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fyw28t) April M&A tally at $1.66 bln; rise in inbound deals: Grant Thornton - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyw28t) Jet looks at Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris for international hubs - Mint (link.reuters.com/hyw28t) EGoM may meet next week to discuss spectrum sale - Mint (link.reuters.com/jyw28t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)