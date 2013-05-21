SE Asia Stocks-Largely up but geopolitical risks cap gains; S'pore falls
By Krishna V Kurup
April 12 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Wednesday, but brewing geopolitical tensions kept a lid on
gains, with Singapore headed for a second straight day of
losses.
The heightened geopolitical risks have dampened an otherwise
brightening outlook for global economic growth, led by the
United States, encouraging momentum in export-reliant
Asia.
North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear
attack on the United States at any sign of Amer