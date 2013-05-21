May 21 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.02 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.12 percent lower. * The dollar nursed losses versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday, having retreated the previous day as traders pared back expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at tapering bond buying this week. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday, with indexes hovering near record levels as concerns about a correction cut earlier gains that had been prompted by news about a flurry of acquisitions. The Dow and the S&P 500 briefly hit all-time intraday highs. FACTORS TO WATCH * March-quarter earnings from Tech Mahindra Ltd. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. China offers India a "handshake across the Himalayas" Reliance Infrastructure to exit 200 bln rupees projects on government delays - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xud38t) Finance minister bats for merger of PSU Banks - Times of India (link.reuters.com/zud38t) Oil ministry recommends gas price hike to $6.7 - Times of India (link.reuters.com/byd38t) Titan to halt expansion of large Tanishq stores - Mint (link.reuters.com/cyd38t) BHEL decides to exit power project JVs - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/dyd38t) Coal India Q4 standalone net profit rises 90 pct on dividend income - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/fyd38t) Telecom cartel killed spectrum auctions; govt failed to act against them: CAG - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myd38t) India's Essar Oil to sign $1 bln debt-for-fuel deal with China Indian gold jewellers face shortage of stocks, premiums still high India's SREI Infrastructure Jan-March net up five fold Hotel LeelaVenture posts March-qtr net loss India's MTNL plans to raise up to 19.95 bln rupees via bond in June - termsheet India sees strong foreign investor demand for govt debt quotas India's SAIL sees 30 pct jump in coking coal imports post expansion - Reuters India says foreign investors may buy inflation-linked bonds India's IFCI Jan-March net down 31.51 pct Tata Teleservices Maharashtra says promoter Tata Sons to sell 1 pct stake India finance minister: will take more steps to curb gold imports if needed StanChart to buy Morgan Stanley India wealth management arm India central bank cuts time for exporters to repatriate earnings Gammon Infra in talks with global companies to partner in Indira Container Terminal at Mumbai Port - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyd38t) United Stock Exchange sets up a clash with BSE over debt trading - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyd38t) Suzlon in talks to repay investors, by issuing USD notes, after dollar bond default - Mint (link.reuters.com/jyd38t) Essar Energy Holdings to buy 2.41 pct stake in Essar Oil - Mint (link.reuters.com/kyd38t) Jubilant Lifesciences arm recalls drug from US market - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nyd38t) IL&FS eyes acquisitions to grow merchant banking - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pyd38t) Ex-executives may face off to buy MphasiS - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qyd38t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)