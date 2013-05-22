May 22 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.35 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.1 percent higher.

* Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street with Japan's Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high, while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at new all-time highs as Federal Reserve officials' comments eased some concerns that the central bank could start reducing its stimulus program.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* March-quarter earnings from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's Tech Mahindra Jan-March net up 24.42 pct, beats estimates - Reuters

ING tests waters to exit ING Vysya, approaches banks to consider deal - Indian Express (link.reuters.com/ram38t)

Banks to finance Tamil Nadu PSU discom's 100 pct cash loss for FY14 - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sam38t)

Royalty payments to parent firms abroad to face queries on beneficial owners - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tam38t)

Reliance Infra to commission 2nd cement unit by Sept - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/vam38t)

ONGC foreign arm posts 44 pct increase in net profit - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wam38t)

India's JSW Energy says floor price for share sale set at 61.50 rupees/share - Reuters

India's JK Paper Jan-March net up 88.67 pct - Reuters

India's Omaxe raises $9 mln in partially subscribed share sale - Reuters

India's Prestige Estates Jan-March net up more than two fold - Reuters

India's JSW Ispat Steel reports Jan-March net profit - Reuters

Heidelberg Cement India to sell Raigad cement grinding facility to JSW Group - Reuters

Coal India employees threaten indefinite strike - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xam38t)

Vodafone eyes pan-India rollout of 3G network; open to buying spectrum from rivals - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bem38t)

Shree Renuka Sugars to raise $350 mln through Brazilian arm - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cem38t)

Jindal Steel, Aussie firm bag stakes in ONGC blocks - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dem38t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)