BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 22 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.35 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.1 percent higher.
* Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street with Japan's Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high, while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at new all-time highs as Federal Reserve officials' comments eased some concerns that the central bank could start reducing its stimulus program.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* March-quarter earnings from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's Tech Mahindra Jan-March net up 24.42 pct, beats estimates - Reuters
ING tests waters to exit ING Vysya, approaches banks to consider deal - Indian Express (link.reuters.com/ram38t)
Banks to finance Tamil Nadu PSU discom's 100 pct cash loss for FY14 - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sam38t)
Royalty payments to parent firms abroad to face queries on beneficial owners - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tam38t)
Reliance Infra to commission 2nd cement unit by Sept - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/vam38t)
ONGC foreign arm posts 44 pct increase in net profit - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wam38t)
India's JSW Energy says floor price for share sale set at 61.50 rupees/share - Reuters
India's JK Paper Jan-March net up 88.67 pct - Reuters
India's Omaxe raises $9 mln in partially subscribed share sale - Reuters
India's Prestige Estates Jan-March net up more than two fold - Reuters
India's JSW Ispat Steel reports Jan-March net profit - Reuters
Heidelberg Cement India to sell Raigad cement grinding facility to JSW Group - Reuters
Coal India employees threaten indefinite strike - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xam38t)
Vodafone eyes pan-India rollout of 3G network; open to buying spectrum from rivals - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bem38t)
Shree Renuka Sugars to raise $350 mln through Brazilian arm - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cem38t)
Jindal Steel, Aussie firm bag stakes in ONGC blocks - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dem38t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.