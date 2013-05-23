May 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 1.5 percent lower.
* Japanese government bond prices dived and 10-year JGB
futures tumbled a full point, prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange
to temporarily suspend trade as the dollar hit a near three-year
high versus a basket of currencies on Thursday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with the S&P 500 posting its
biggest decline in three weeks, after minutes from the latest
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to
tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June
meeting.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* March-quarter earnings from Tata Steel Ltd, State
Bank of India Ltd.
* The Delhi High Court will hear a petition by US drugmaker
Merck & Co Inc, which has accused Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals Ltd of patent infringement on two
diabetes drugs.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
Daiichi Sankyo says it was misled over Ranbaxy probes -
Reuters
Indian search engine Just Dial's $170 mln IPO covered 11.6
times - Reuters
Sebi writes to Jet Airways, raising objections over parts of
its agreement with Etihad - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cys38t)
CCI to ask CAG for information in alleged telecom
cartelization case - Mint (link.reuters.com/dys38t)
Indian Bank eyes a slice of insurance cake - Financial
Chronicle (link.reuters.com/fys38t)
Finance Ministry agrees to 1 trln rupee diesel, LPG subsidy
for FY'13 - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gys38t)
India's NCC March-qtr profit up more than two fold - Reuters
Zee Entertainment offers 20 bln rupees bonus to investors
through a complex bonus issue - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hys38t)
Finance ministry asks cash-rich PSUs like CIL, ONGC & OIL to
consider buybacks - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jys38t)
Oracle Financial's offer for sale subscribed 3.9 times -
Mint (link.reuters.com/kys38t)
Quadricycles get govt green signal - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nys38t)
(Reporting By Manoj Rawal)