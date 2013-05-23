May 23 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.5 percent lower.

* Japanese government bond prices dived and 10-year JGB futures tumbled a full point, prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange to temporarily suspend trade as the dollar hit a near three-year high versus a basket of currencies on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with the S&P 500 posting its biggest decline in three weeks, after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* March-quarter earnings from Tata Steel Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd.

* The Delhi High Court will hear a petition by US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, which has accused Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd of patent infringement on two diabetes drugs.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Daiichi Sankyo says it was misled over Ranbaxy probes - Reuters

Indian search engine Just Dial's $170 mln IPO covered 11.6 times - Reuters

Sebi writes to Jet Airways, raising objections over parts of its agreement with Etihad - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cys38t)

CCI to ask CAG for information in alleged telecom cartelization case - Mint (link.reuters.com/dys38t)

Indian Bank eyes a slice of insurance cake - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/fys38t)

Finance Ministry agrees to 1 trln rupee diesel, LPG subsidy for FY'13 - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gys38t)

India's NCC March-qtr profit up more than two fold - Reuters

Zee Entertainment offers 20 bln rupees bonus to investors through a complex bonus issue - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hys38t)

Finance ministry asks cash-rich PSUs like CIL, ONGC & OIL to consider buybacks - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jys38t)

Oracle Financial's offer for sale subscribed 3.9 times - Mint (link.reuters.com/kys38t)

Quadricycles get govt green signal - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nys38t) (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)