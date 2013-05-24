May 24 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.2 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.26 percent lower. * Asian shares opened cautiously higher on Friday with Tokyo's Nikkei steadying from its biggest one-day drop in two years as investors breathed a sigh of relief when Wall Street cut losses on an upbeat outlook from Hewlett-Packard. * U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday but finished sharply off their session lows as a rally in Hewlett-Packard's shares offset worries about weak Chinese manufacturing data and the prospects of the Federal Reserve reducing its monetary stimulus. FACTORS TO WATCH * March-quarter earnings from Oil India Ltd and Jet Airways India Ltd. * India's Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, is scheduled to give a speech at the silver jubilee function of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (1100 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Tata Steel says no assets up for sale in Europe - Reuters India's Wockhardt hit by FDA import alert on drug plant - Reuters India cbank chief overrules panel view on rate action in May - Reuters JSW Steel's March quarter net profit drops 62 pct - Mint (link.reuters.com/xuz38t) India court to decide on top copper smelter case by end-May - Reuters Highway projects get special green exemption - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/byz38t) UP govt may buy out Lanco's 1200 MW plant, may partner NTPC for buyout - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cyz38t) P Chidambaram pegs fuel subsidy for current fiscal at Rs 200 bn - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/dyz38t) Hindustan Copper Jan-March net up 37.23 pct - Reuters India April fuel sales up 3.1 pct y/y - govt - Reuters India's Puravankara up to $36 mln share sale covered 1.5 times - Reuters JHS may take P&G to court for ending contract for producing Tide detergent - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zuz38t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)